Screen’s group of anonymous Bafta voters tell us about the British titles and performances they’d love to see nominated, and the films that have surprised them.

Bafta-nominated writer/director, male, Bafta voter

Which British films and performances would you like to see nominated in the outstanding British film category and in general?

Conclave is the best film of the year when you take all categories together. It fires in every department for me, and if it is Ralph Fiennes’ year as best actor I would have no problem with that. I hope Bafta voters show the Brits’ most tolerant side by embracing Kneecap’s subversive vibe in the outstanding British film category. Felicity Jones should be recognised for The Brutalist — I don’t think the industry has fully acknowledged how consistently good she is, and she proved it again in Brady Corbet’s film.

If you are opted in to film not in the English language, documentary or animation, which films do you hope to see nominated?

You won’t find a more emotional documentary this year than Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story. And I hope Made In England is recognised in the UK because our industry shamefully forgot the genius of Powell and Pressburger in their later years, and this puts them back where they deserve to be.

I also hope The Flats is nominated. It’s a fascinating window into the ways that childhood trauma can keep its hooks in you through adulthood, and one man’s unconventional attempt to shake it.

Which film has surprised you the most?

One of the hardest challenges for filmmakers is to capture the energy and authenticity of being young. I went into Kneecap with my standard low expectations and was blown away by how well Rich Peppiatt captured the energy and creative rebellion of the Irish-language rap world. It gave me the same feeling I had when I saw Trainspotting.

Distribution executive, female, Bafta voter

I found Kate Winslet’s portrayal of Lee Miller powerful in an otherwise average film. Radhika Apte in Sister Midnight is captivating and the relationship between her and the husband was entertaining. I also hope Kneecap gets a look-in: their achievements as a band are incredibly important while being wrapped up in a fast, fun film.

I’m a huge fan of Wallace & Gromit so I loved Vengeance Most Fowl. The meticulous craftsmanship that goes into every frame shows the passion of the filmmaking team and results in a beautifully told story.

The Wild Robot. My children read the book and wanted to see the film, so I duly went along, thinking I was going for a two-hour nap! It’s a heartwarming story.

Producer 1, female, Bafta voter

Conclave. I assumed it would be dull — electing a pope, all set in one location. But I was gripped all the way through. Great performances, a good sprinkling of suspense and beautiful cinematography.

Producer 2, female, Bafta voter

Eno is the most innovative film I have seen — Brian Eno is a national treasure to be unearthed. Grand Theft Hamlet has the best concept. No Other Land is a much-watch, along with Santosh. These are all films that will never leave you.

Bafta-nominated screenwriter, male, Bafta voter

Kneecap. I hope it gets outstanding British debut too. There seems to have been a recent trend of trying to nominate more obscure or lesser celebrated films for outstanding debut, which defeats the purpose. People only get one chance in their career to be in that category and it should represent the very best in emerging talent, regardless of whether their films have already achieved plaudits or popularity elsewhere.

Hugh Grant was brilliant in Heretic. The filmmakers allowing him to be funny and lean into his ‘Hugh Grant-ness’ for extra-creepy effect was a welcome surprise. One overlooked performance is James McAvoy in Speak No Evil, who most likely won’t be nominated but I thought was superb.

Producer 3, male, Bafta voter

I would love to see Kneecap nominated as it helps build on distinct originality cutting through to the mainstream, and audiences connecting with new stories if they’re bold enough. I would also love to see The Outrun nominated. Independent drama is the hardest thing to get off the ground these days — obviously underlying IP and a star lead helped in this case, but it’s always encouraging to see voters and audiences connecting with powerful drama.

Rungano Nyoni’s On Becoming A Guinea Fowl, given the powerful voice behind it and the lack of A-list star or underlying IP to bolster it. And finally Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, as it’s just an exceptional piece of filmmaking and further consolidates the team behind it as among the leading documentary filmmakers globally.

Once again Kneecap. And likewise, Emilia Pérez. I didn’t think it was a perfectly achieved film but I admired its creative boldness and originality.

I loved Wicked more than I expected.

Talent executive, female, Bafta voter

Kneecap, Hoard and Bring Them Down. And, although he’s not British, the standout performance for me was Franz Rogowski in Bird.

Joe Alwyn in The Brutalist. I have never seen him like this before.

Composer, male, Bafta and Ampas voter

I loved Conclave but I just don’t see how that is a British movie. It’s brilliant, and one of my favourites of the year. It didn’t seem like it was filmed in Britain, most of the crew didn’t seem to be British, and the director is not British.

Alex Garland’s Civil War felt like a fantastic piece of British cinema — even though, likewise, it is set abroad. The scope of the film is so much more ambitious than the budget, and I love that. I wish we had more films like that coming from Britain.

Rose Glass’s Love Lies Bleeding is another movie that I thought was fantastic — ambitious, with great stakes, cinema that wasn’t afraid to be populist and exciting. But another one set in America.

Paul Weller was a real surprise in Blitz. It could have felt like stunt casting, but he was impressive.