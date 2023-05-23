Ruzanna Kegeyan is head of acquisitions at Capstone Global and an executive producer on Ric Roman Waugh’s thriller Kandahar starring Gerard Butler, which Capstone, G-Base and Thunder Road produced and opens in the US on May 26 through Open Road.

Prior to Capstone, Kegeyan was president of The Solution Entertainment Group’s genre sales company Synchronicity, and held executive posts at IM Global and Hyde Park International.

Best coffee in Cannes

After all these years attending Cannes, the best coffee is in the Carlton. Now that it’s open again I’m excited to try it.

Typical Cannes breakfast

Mostly I skip breakfast but I guess – when in Rome – croissant and coffee.

Favourite restaurant

Le Pizza and L’Affable.

Favourite Cannes hotel

The Carlton – just the nostalgia of it.

Craziest Cannes memory

The Moulin Rouge! party [2001] was fantastic. Very extravagant, beautiful and fun. They set up a tent like in the movie. And chatting to Quentin Tarantino in the Carlton lobby. We had an office there and we bumped into each other and he just started talking about movies. I got a little masterclass.

Most memorable film you’ve seen in Cannes

Oldboy [2004].

Your first year in Cannes

I was an assistant at August Entertainment and it was 1998, 1999.

Top Cannes survival tip

Sleep.

Average amount of sleep per night

Five.

Where are we most likely to find you at 2am

Either having a drink or sleeping. If it’s drinks it just depends on the crowd. Sometimes we’ll sit at the restaurant where we’re at having dinner, or maybe I’ll be at Le Grand Hotel [now Mondrian Cannes].

Who are you most looking forward to seeing

The buyers, particularly what we all went through over the last few years. It’s a community.

Where do you find a healthy lunch

I’m all over the place for lunch. I do like The Majestic restaurant and eat salads usually.

Number of steps clocked per day in Cannes

I do sales so we don’t walk as much as our distributors but when I do, I usually hit 10,000 steps.

Favourite getaway spot pre- or post-festival

Getting home to LA.