Admission (China)

Dir Quentin Hsu Kun-Hua

Prods Hsu Hsiao-Ming, Ruby Chen, Lin Chi-An

Prod co Coolie Films

This social drama centres on the anxiety of two parents looking to register their son in a good school. They meet with a school board member and admissions agent to explore who has sabotaged their plans. Director Hsu wrote (Sex) Appeal, which premiered at Busan in 2014 and was nominated for three Golden Horse Awards. Producer Hsu is the acclaimed director of Dust Of Angels, with producing credits including Chongqing Blues.

Deep Quiet Room (Tai-It-Pol)

Dir Shen Ko-Shang

Prods Arthur Chu, Sylvia Shih Yea-Chun, Patrick Mao Huang

Prod cos Wind Rises Entertainment, Oxygen Films, Flash Forward Entertainment

Following the suicide of his wife, a grieving husband immerses himself in her world to unravel the mystery behind her actions, in this first narrative feature from documentarian Shen (A Rolling Stone). The cast is led by Ariel Lin and Joseph Chang. Producer Huang of Taipei-based Flash Forward Entertainment previously produced Tiger Stripes, winner of the Critics’ Week grand prize in Cannes last year.

Diamonds In The Sand (Phil-Japan-Malay)

Dir Janus Victoria

Prods Lorna Tee, Dan Villegas

Prod cos Paperheart, Project 8 Projects

This drama centres on a divorced and demoted salaryman in Tokyo who decides to travel to Manila in search of a new lease of life. Manila-born director Victoria has previously made shorts that have been selected for Busan and DMZ, among other festivals. Producer Villegas has made more than 20 films himself including That Thing Called Tadhana (2015), which became one of the highest-­grossing independent films in Philippines cinema history.

Elapse (China)

Dir Zhang Hanyi

Prod Ma Xiaotian

Prod co Rare Pictures

Returning home after a period away, a woman confronts her inept brother, alcoholic mother and reticent grandmother in this family drama. However, she sparks chaos instead of instilling order. Zhang wrote and directed Life After Life in 2016, winning a Firebird award at Hong Kong International Film Festival and the grand prize at Tokyo Filmex. Screenwriting credits include Dragonfly Eyes, which won a jury prize at Locarno in 2017.

Green Persimmon (China)

Dir Zhang Zhongyu

Prods Lu Xiaowei, Su Zitong, Sun Yu

Prod co Qingdao Little Teenager Culture Media

A married woman and a man recently released from prison find solace in each other as they unravel past trauma and forge their paths towards redemption. Drama Green Persimmon marks the feature directing debut of Zhang, who graduated from the prestigious Beijing Film Academy. The project’s producers include Su, an actor and filmmaker who starred in 2016’s My Goddess and directed 2020’s The Prince Without A Face.

Heirloom (India)

Dir Upamanyu Bhattacharyya

Prods Arya A Menon, Shubham Karna

Prod co Odd & Even Pictures

This animated feature centres on a married couple and is set against the backdrop of Indian textiles and fabrics. The husband is the inheritor of a handloom trade and wants to maintain traditions, while the wife advocates for a powerloom to embrace modernity, sparking conflict between the two. It marks the debut feature of Kolkata-based Bhattacharyya, whose 2020 short Wade won the City of Annecy award at Annecy International Animation Film Festival. Producer Menon’s credits include Net­flix’s first Indian series Sacred Games.

Intimate Encounter (Tai)

Dir Chang Tso-Chi

Prod Kao Wen-Horng

Prod co Chang Tso Chi Film Studio

Prompted by the chaos of the Covid‑19 pandemic, this drama follows a man in Taiwan who has received a heart transplant but cannot shake the gloom cast over his renewed life after a seemingly endless string of unfortunate events. Director Chang has previously worked with acclaimed directors including Tsui Hark, Hou Hsiao-hsien and Yu Kan-ping. He will work with producer and regular collaborator Kao, having previously teamed on A Time In Quchi (2013), Thanatos, Drunk (2015), Synapses (2019) and Flotsam And Jetsam (2022).

Kawalan (Phil)

Dir Lav Diaz

Prod Hazel Orencio

Prod co Sine Olivia Pilipinas

Prolific and acclaimed Filipino filmmaker Diaz is planning this drama set in the midst of the Second World War, some time between 1942 and 1943. It centres on a venerable old mayor in the remote town of Kawalan who learns the invading Japanese forces are incoming and organises the construction of a hidden settlement in the forest where they can avoid the horrors of war. Produced by Diaz’s own Sine Olivia Pilipinas, Kawalan will be produced by actress and regular collaborator Orencio.

The Land Is Our Navel (China)

Dir Zhang Zhongchen

Prods Midi Z, Chen Kunyang, Xie Haochi

Prod co Beijing San Yue Culture Media

This drama centres on a mother and young child whose peaceful village life is upended when a ghost child arrives in search of their own mother, leading the two youngsters to embark on a surreal journey together. It marks Zhang’s follow up to his 2021 debut feature The White Cow and is produced by filmmaker Midi Z, whose directing credits include Berlinale 2014 premiere Ice Poison. Fellow producer Chen previously worked with Zhang on The White Cow.

Montages Of A Modern Motherhood (HK)

Dir Oliver Chan Siu-kuen

Prods Oliver Chan Siu-kuen, Lung Kwok-yiu

Prod co No Ceiling Film Production

A new mother faces drastic changes in her life in this Hong Kong-set drama. Taking care of her baby without the help of her reluctant husband, she seeks an immediate solution to the situation. The cast includes Hedwig Tam and Lo Chun Yip. It marks the latest from Chan, whose 2018 debut Still Human earned her best new director at the Hong Kong Film Awards. Producer Lung’s credits include The Sunny Side Of The Street, which won three Taipei Golden Horse Awards.

Ravens (Fr-Jap-Sp-Belg)

Dir Mark Gill

Prods Orian Williams, Cyril Cadars, Kawamura Hideki, Ishii Fukasawa Megumi

Prod cos Vestapol, Ark Entertainment, Minded Factory

UK director Gill received an Oscar and Bafta nomination in 2014 for his first short The Voorman Problem, and made his feature debut in 2017 with Morrissey biopic England Is Mine. His latest drama explores the life of iconic Japanese photographer Masahisa Fukase, played by Asano Tadanobu, as he faces inner demons and deals with the pain of a broken marriage. Producers include Williams, whose credits include the Oscar-nominated Shadow Of The Vampire and Bafta and Cannes award winner Control.

To Kill A Mongolian Horse (China)

Dir Jiang Xiaoxuan

Prods Tan Chui Mui, Mo Zhulin

Prod co Manda Jiang Productions

Set amid the harsh steppes on the border of Mongolia and China, this drama follows a man who tends to his family ranch by day and works as an entertainer by night, performing tricks on horseback for tourists. It marks the feature debut of Mongolia’s Jiang, who graduated from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and saw her 2022 short Graveyard Of Horses selected for Tallinn Black Nights and SXSW. Producer Tan is also an acclaimed Malaysian filmmaker who won awards at Busan and Rotterdam in 2006 with Love Conquers All and at Shanghai with 2021’s Barbarian Invasion.

The Way We Talk (HK)

Dir Adam Wong Sau-ping

Prods Jacqueline Liu, Ho Hong

Prod co One Cool Workshop

This Hong Kong drama centres on three young people who each deal with being deaf in different ways and form a bond of love and friendship. The cast is led by Neo Yau and marks the latest feature from Wong, whose The Way We Dance (2013) and She Remembers, He Forgets (2015) won prizes at the Hong Kong Film Awards. Sequel The Way We Keep Dancing (2021) was the closing film of Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival in 2021. Producer Liu of powerhouse One Cool Film has credits including Warriors Of Future and Vital Signs.

The Wind Is Unstoppable (China)

Dir Huo Meng

Prod Zhang Fan

Prod co Floating Light (Foshan) Film and Culture

Beginning in 1991, when China was undergoing significant socio­economic transformation, this family saga centres on rural people who found themselves under pressure from the one-child policy, faced with the decision to remain in their homes or seek work in cities. Director Huo is known for 2018 debut feature Crossing The Border – Zhaoguan.

Yongle Palace (China-HK)

Dir Nan Xin

Prods Yang Chao, Yang Jing, Liu Yuting

Prod co Macao International Film and Television Festival Industry Culture

This romantic drama follows a middle-­aged man who has a chance meeting with a TikTok celebrity, leading to unexpected consequences. Filmmaker Xin’s debut was Go Fishing (2021), after making several shorts. Producer Chao is also known as a director, whose 2016 feature Cross­current competed at the Berlinale.

