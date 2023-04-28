Michael Rosser
Michael Rosser is International News Editor at Screen International, with a focus on coverage of Asia, and works closely with Screen’s network of correspondents on news, features and analysis. He also supports the London-based team, on festival dailies in particular.
Rosser first joined Screen in 2012 as news editor, overseeing Screendaily.com and working across market dailies at Cannes, Berlin, Toronto and Filmart in Hong Kong. After a three-year stint as an entertainment editor at IMDb, he returned to Screendaily’s online news team in 2019 before taking up his current role in 2022.
A journalism graduate, Rosser started his career in regional newspapers before moving into trade magazines including Precision Marketing, Broadcast, C21Media and Television Business International.
Anais Demoustier to lead Cannes 2023 Camera d’Or jury
Raphael Personnaz, Nathalie Durand also on jury.
Japan studio Toho launches production services firm to support foreign shoots
Toho Tombo Pictures will be led by Georgina Pope.
Filmmaker Jafar Panahi leaves Iran for first time in 14 years
The award-winning auteur was released from prison in February.
Cannes Marche unveils first Spotlight Asia programme
The initiative aims to foster collaborations between Europe and Asia.
European Film Awards to change dates from 2026
The annual awards ceremony to shift from December to January.
Chinese animation ‘Deep Sea’ lands key Europe, Asia sales ahead of Tribeca US premiere (exclusive)
Fantasy adventure previously played in the Generation competition at the Berlinale.
Cannes unveils 2023 Official Selection
The selection includes films by Wes Anderson, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Wim Wenders, Ken Loach, Todd Haynes and Steve McQueen.
MAD Solutions moves into sales with Cannes’ first Sudanese title ‘Goodbye Julia’ (exclusive)
Mohamed Kordofani’s debut feature will premiere in Un Certain Regard.
Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Strange Way Of Life’ to premiere at Cannes
Lead actors Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal to attend festival.
First look at Anthony Hopkins and Matthew Goode in ‘Freud’s Last Session’
WestEnd Films and CAA Media Finance are selling the film.
‘Stonewalling’, ‘Totem’ win top Hong Kong Firebird Awards
Lea Grob’s ‘Apolonia, Apolonia’ picked up the top documentary award.
Udine’s Far East Film Festival unveils 25th anniversary line-up
Johnnie To, Watanabe Hirobumi and Jang Sun-woo set to attend.
Amazon signs pact to boost India’s creative economy
Made-in-India stories will receive a fillip across multiple Amazon services including Prime Video and IMDb.
Oscar-winning composer Ryuichi Sakamoto dies aged 71
The Japanese composer won the Academy Award for ‘The Last Emperor’.
Korea’s Jeonju film festival reveals 2023 line-up, opening with Dardennes’ ‘Tori And Lokita’
More than 60 films to receive their world premieres at the festival.
Korean stars join Alicia Vikander, Michael Fassbender in ‘Hope’
Na Hong-Jin will direct the Korean thriller for Plus M Entertainment.
Middle East’s MBC Group partners with Tokyopop on anime production venture
Initiative will focus on series but will also consider features.
Jeonju film festival unveils 2023 Korean competition lineup
A total of 11 titles have been selected, including three documentaries.
Horror ‘Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey’ pulled from Hong Kong release
No reason given for last-minute withdrawal but is understood to have fallen foul of censors.
Fewer attendees at Filmart 2023 but buyers praise “busy” return
Hong Kong Trade Development Council reveals figures.