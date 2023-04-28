Michael Rosser

Michael Rosser is International News Editor at Screen International, with a focus on coverage of Asia, and works closely with Screen’s network of correspondents on news, features and analysis. He also supports the London-based team, on festival dailies in particular.

Rosser first joined Screen in 2012 as news editor, overseeing Screendaily.com and working across market dailies at Cannes, Berlin, Toronto and Filmart in Hong Kong. After a three-year stint as an entertainment editor at IMDb, he returned to Screendaily’s online news team in 2019 before taking up his current role in 2022.

A journalism graduate, Rosser started his career in regional newspapers before moving into trade magazines including Precision Marketing, Broadcast, C21Media and Television Business International.