Screen International is tracking all the films selected for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival (May 13-24), including the Official Selection and parallel sidebars Critics’ Week and Directors’ Fortnight.
The updating list below includes sales agents and key deals.
Official selection
Competition
Alpha
Dir. Julia Ducournau
Sales: Charades and FilmNation Entertainment
Key deals: US (Neon)
Die, My Love
Dir. Lynne Ramsay
Sales: TBC
Dossier 137
Dir. Dominik Moll
Sales: Charades
Eagles Of The Republic
Dir. Tarik Saleh
Sales: Playtime
Key deals: Memento (France), SF Studios (Nordics)
Eddington
Dir. Ari Aster
Sales: A24 (also US distribution)
Fuori
Dir. Mario Martone
Sales: Goodfellas
Key deals: 01 Distribution (Italy)
The History Of Sound
Dir. Oliver Hermanus
Key deals: Mubi (North America), Focus Features and Universal Pictures International (international)
It Was Just An Accident
Dir. Jafar Panahi
Sales: mk2 Films
The Mastermind
Dir. Kelly Reichardt
Sales: The Match Factory
Key deals: Mubi (select territories incl. North America, UK-Ireland, LatAm, Germany)
Nouvelle Vague
Dir. Richard Linklater
Sales: Goodfellas
Key deals: ARP Sélection (France)
La Petite Derniere
Dir. Hafsia Herzi
Sales: mk2 Films
The Phoenician Scheme
Dir. Wes Anderson
Key deals: Focus Features
Renoir
Dir. Chie Hayakawa
Sales: Goodfellas (worldwide except Asia); Happinet Phantom Studios (Asia)
Key deals: Eurozoom (France), Happinet Phantom Studios (Japan)
Romeria
Dir. Carla Simon
Sales: mk2 Films
Key deals: Elastica Films (Spain)
The Secret Agent
Dir. Kleber Mendonca Filho
Sales: mk2 Films
Sentimental Value
Dir. Joachim Trier
Sales: mk2 Films
Key deals: Neon (US), Mubi (UK, Ireland, LatAm, Turkey, India), Nordisk Film (Norway, Denmark, Sweden)
Sirat
Dir. Oliver Laxe
Sales: The Match Factory
Key deals: BTeam Pictures (Spain)
Sound Of Falling
Dir. Mascha Schilinski
Sales: mk2 Films
Key deals: Neue Visionen (Germany)
Two Prosecutors
Dir. Sergei Loznitsa
Sales: Coproduction Office (international); SBS International (US, UK)
Woman And Child
Dir. Saeed Roustaee
Sales: TBC
The Young Mother’s Home
Dir. Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne
Sales: Goodfellas
Out of competition
Colours Of Time
Dir. Cedric Klapisch
Sales: Studiocanal
Highest 2 Lowest
Dir. Spike Lee
Worldwide: Apple TV+
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
Dir. Christopher McQuarrie
Worldwide: Paramount Pictures
Partir Un Jour
Dir. Amélie Bonnin
Sales: Pathé International
The Richest Woman In The World
Dir. Thierry Klifa
Sales: Playtime
Key deals: Haut Et Court (France)
Vie Privée
Dir. Rebecca Zlotowski
Sales: Goodfellas
Key deals: Altitude (UK), Caramel Films (Spain), Plaion Pictures (Germany), Europictures (Italy)
Midnight Screenings
Dalloway
Dir. Yann Gozlan
Sales: Gaumont
Key deals: Gaumont (France)
Exit 8
Dir. Genki Kawamura
Sales: Goodfellas
Key deals: Toho (Japan)
Honey Don’t
Dir. Ethan Coen
Sales: TBC
No One Will Know
Dir. Vincent Mael Cardona
Sales: Studiocanal
Sons Of The Neon Night
Dir. Juno Mak
Sales: Distribution Workshop
Cannes Premiere
Amrum
Dir. Fatih Akin
Sales: Beta Cinema
Key deals: Warner Bros Pictures (Germany)
Connemara
Dir. Alex Lutz
Sales: Studiocanal (also French distribution)
The Disappearance Of Josef Mengele
Dir. Kirill Serebrennikov
Sales: Kinology
Key deals: Bac Films (France), DCM (Germany)
Love On Trial
Dir. Koji Fukada
Sales: TBC
The Love That Remains
Dir. Hlynur Palmason
Sales: TBC
Magellan
Dir. Lav Diaz
Sales: TBC
Orwell: 2+2=5
Dir. Raoul Peck
Sales: Goodfellas
Key deals: Neon (US)
Splitsville
Dir. Mike Corvino
Sales: Neon (also US distribution)
The Wave
Dir. Sebastian Lelio
Sales: FilmNation Entertainment (international excluding Latin America); Fabula (Latin America)
Special Screenings
Arco
Dir. Ugo Bienvenu
Sales: TBC
Bono: Stories Of Surrender
Dir. Andrew Dominik
Worldwide: Apple TV+
Little Amelie
Dirs. Mailys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han
Sales: Goodfellas
A Magnificent Life
Dir. Sylvain Chomet
Sales: Elle Driver
Key deals: Wild Bunch (France), Sony Pictures Classics (North and Latin America, Middle East, Israel, Scandinavia, India, Italy), Picturehouse Entertainment (UK and Ireland)
Mama
Dir. Or Sinai
Sales: Intramovies
The Man Who Saw The Bear Who Saw The Man
Dir. Pierre Richard
Sales: TBC
Tell Her That I Love Her
Dir. Romane Bohringer
Sales: Kinology
The Wonderers
Dir. Josephine Japy
Sales: TBC
Un Certain Regard
Aisha Can’t Fly Away
Dir. Morad Mostafa
Sales: MAD World
Caravan
Dir. Zuzana Kirchnerová
Sales: TBC
The Chronology Of Water
Dir. Kristen Stewart
Sales: Les Films du Losange
Eleanor The Great
Dir. Scarlett Johansson
Key deals: TriStar Pictures and Sony Pictures Classics (US)
The Great Arch
Dir. Stéphane Demoustier
Sales: Le Pacte (also French distribution)
Heads Or Tails?
Dirs. Alessio Rigo de Righi, Matteo Zoppis
Sales: RAI Cinema International
Homebound
Dir. Neeraj Ghaywan
Sales: TBC
I Only Rest In The Storm
Dir. Pedro Pinho
Sales: Paradise City Sales
The Last One For The Road
Dir. Francesco Sossai
Sales: TBC
Love Me Tender
Dir. Anna Cazenave Cambet
Sales: TBC
Meteors
Dir. Hubert Charuel
Sales: Pyramide International (also French distribution)
My Father’s Shadow
Dir. Akinola Davies Jr.
Sales: The Match Factory
Key deals: Mubi (North America, UK-Ireland, Turkey)
The Mysterious Gaze Of The Flamingo
Dir. Diego Céspedes
Sales: Charades
Key deals: Bteam Pictures (Spain)
Once Upon A Time In Gaza
Dirs. Tarzan Nasser and Arab Nasser
Sales: The Party Film Sales
Key deals: MAD Distribution (MENA), Bac Films (France)
A Pale View Of Hills
Dir. Kei Ishikawa
Sales: Gaga Corporation
Pillion
Dir. Harry Lighton
Sales: Cornerstone Film
Key deals: Picturehouse (UK), A24 (North America)
The Plague
Dir. Charlie Polinger
Sales: AGC International (International), UTA, Cinetic (North America)
A Poet
Dir. Simon Mesa Soto
Sales: Luxbox
Promised Sky
Dir. Erige Sehiri
Sales: Luxbox
Urchin
Dir. Harris Dickinson
Sales: Charades (international); Gersh, UTA Independent Film Group (North America)
Directors’ Fortnight
Brand New Landscape
Dir. Yuiga Danzuka
Sales: TBC
Dangerous Animals
Dir. Sean Byrne
Sales: Mister Smith Entertainment
Death Does Not Exist
Dir. Félix Dufour-Laperrière
Sales: Best Friend Forever
Enzo
Dir. Laurent Cantet and Robin Campillo
Sales: mk2 Films
Key deals: Ad Vitam (France), Lucky Red (Italy)
The Girl In The Snow
Dir. Louise Hémon
Sales: Kinology
Girl On Edge
Dir. Jinghao Zhou
Sales: TBC
The Girls We Want
Dir. Prïncia Car
Sales: SND - Groupe M6
Key deals: Zinc (France)
Her Will Be Done
Dir. Julia Kowalski
Sales: WTFilms
Key deals: New Story (France)
Indomptables
Dir. Thomas Ngijol
Sales: Goodfellas
Kokuho
Dir. Lee Sang-il
Sales: TBC
Lucky Lu
Dir. Lloyd Lee Choi
Sales: TBC
Militantropos
Dirs. Yelizaveta Smith, Alina Gorlova and Simon Mozgovyi
Sales: Square Eyes
Key deals: Metrograph Pictures (US)
Miroirs N° 3
Dir. Christian Petzold
Sales: The Match Factory
Key deals: Metrograph Pictures (US)
The Party’s Over!
Dir. Antony Cordier
Sales: France tv distribution
Key deals: Tandem (France)
Peak Everything
Dir. Anne Émond
Sales: Indie Sales (outside of North America)
Key deals: Immina Films (Canada)
The President’s Cake
Dir. Hasan Hadi
Sales: TBC
Sorry, Baby
Dir. Eva Victor
Sales: Charades (international)
Key deals: A24 (US)
Wild Foxes
Dir. Valéry Carnoy
Sales: The Party Film Sales
Critics’ Week
Competition
A Useful Ghost
Dir. Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke
Sales: Best Friend Forever
Kika
Dir. Alexe Poukine
Sales: Totem Films
Sleepless City
Dir. Guillermo Galoe
Sales: Best Friend Forever
Nino
Dir. Pauline Loquès
Sales: The Party Film Sales
Reedland
Dir. Sven Bresser
Sales: The Party Film Sales
Imago
Dir. Déni Oumar Pitsaev
Sales: Rediance Films
Left-Handed Girl
Dir. Shih-Ching Tsou
Sales: Le Pacte
Special screenings
Adam’s Sake
Dir. Laura Wandel
Sales: Indie Sales
Baise-en-Ville
Dir. Martin Jauvat
Sales: Ecce Films
Love Letters
Dir. Alice Douard
Sales: Pulsar Content
Dandelion’s Odyssey
Dir. Momoko Seto
Sales: Indie Sales
