Screen International is tracking all the films selected for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival (May 13-24), including the Official Selection and parallel sidebars Critics’ Week and Directors’ Fortnight.

The updating list below includes sales agents and key deals.

Official selection

Competition

Alpha

Dir. Julia Ducournau

Sales: Charades and FilmNation Entertainment

Key deals: US (Neon)

Die, My Love

Dir. Lynne Ramsay

Sales: TBC

Dossier 137

Dir. Dominik Moll

Sales: Charades



Eagles Of The Republic

Dir. Tarik Saleh

Sales: Playtime

Key deals: Memento (France), SF Studios (Nordics)

Eddington

Dir. Ari Aster

Sales: A24 (also US distribution)

Fuori

Dir. Mario Martone

Sales: Goodfellas

Key deals: 01 Distribution (Italy)

The History Of Sound

Dir. Oliver Hermanus

Key deals: Mubi (North America), Focus Features and Universal Pictures International (international)

It Was Just An Accident

Dir. Jafar Panahi

Sales: mk2 Films

The Mastermind

Dir. Kelly Reichardt

Sales: The Match Factory

Key deals: Mubi (select territories incl. North America, UK-Ireland, LatAm, Germany)

Nouvelle Vague

Dir. Richard Linklater

Sales: Goodfellas

Key deals: ARP Sélection (France)

La Petite Derniere

Dir. Hafsia Herzi

Sales: mk2 Films

The Phoenician Scheme

Dir. Wes Anderson

Key deals: Focus Features

Renoir

Dir. Chie Hayakawa

Sales: Goodfellas (worldwide except Asia); Happinet Phantom Studios (Asia)

Key deals: Eurozoom (France), Happinet Phantom Studios (Japan)

Romeria

Dir. Carla Simon

Sales: mk2 Films

Key deals: Elastica Films (Spain)

The Secret Agent

Dir. Kleber Mendonca Filho

Sales: mk2 Films

Sentimental Value

Dir. Joachim Trier

Sales: mk2 Films

Key deals: Neon (US), Mubi (UK, Ireland, LatAm, Turkey, India), Nordisk Film (Norway, Denmark, Sweden)

Sirat

Dir. Oliver Laxe

Sales: The Match Factory

Key deals: BTeam Pictures (Spain)

Sound Of Falling

Dir. Mascha Schilinski

Sales: mk2 Films

Key deals: Neue Visionen (Germany)

Two Prosecutors

Dir. Sergei Loznitsa

Sales: Coproduction Office (international); SBS International (US, UK)

Woman And Child

Dir. Saeed Roustaee

Sales: TBC

The Young Mother’s Home

Dir. Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne

Sales: Goodfellas

Out of competition

Colours Of Time

Dir. Cedric Klapisch

Sales: Studiocanal

Highest 2 Lowest

Dir. Spike Lee

Worldwide: Apple TV+

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Dir. Christopher McQuarrie

Worldwide: Paramount Pictures



Partir Un Jour

Dir. Amélie Bonnin

Sales: Pathé International

The Richest Woman In The World

Dir. Thierry Klifa

Sales: Playtime

Key deals: Haut Et Court (France)

Vie Privée

Dir. Rebecca Zlotowski

Sales: Goodfellas

Key deals: Altitude (UK), Caramel Films (Spain), Plaion Pictures (Germany), Europictures (Italy)

Midnight Screenings

Dalloway

Dir. Yann Gozlan

Sales: Gaumont

Key deals: Gaumont (France)

Exit 8

Dir. Genki Kawamura

Sales: Goodfellas

Key deals: Toho (Japan)

Honey Don’t

Dir. Ethan Coen

Sales: TBC

No One Will Know

Dir. Vincent Mael Cardona

Sales: Studiocanal

Sons Of The Neon Night

Dir. Juno Mak

Sales: Distribution Workshop

Cannes Premiere

Amrum

Dir. Fatih Akin

Sales: Beta Cinema

Key deals: Warner Bros Pictures (Germany)

Connemara

Dir. Alex Lutz

Sales: Studiocanal (also French distribution)



The Disappearance Of Josef Mengele

Dir. Kirill Serebrennikov

Sales: Kinology

Key deals: Bac Films (France), DCM (Germany)

Love On Trial

Dir. Koji Fukada

Sales: TBC

The Love That Remains

Dir. Hlynur Palmason

Sales: TBC

Magellan

Dir. Lav Diaz

Sales: TBC

Orwell: 2+2=5

Dir. Raoul Peck

Sales: Goodfellas

Key deals: Neon (US)

Splitsville

Dir. Mike Corvino

Sales: Neon (also US distribution)



The Wave

Dir. Sebastian Lelio

Sales: FilmNation Entertainment (international excluding Latin America); Fabula (Latin America)

Special Screenings

Arco

Dir. Ugo Bienvenu

Sales: TBC

Bono: Stories Of Surrender

Dir. Andrew Dominik

Worldwide: Apple TV+

Little Amelie

Dirs. Mailys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han

Sales: Goodfellas

A Magnificent Life

Dir. Sylvain Chomet

Sales: Elle Driver

Key deals: Wild Bunch (France), Sony Pictures Classics (North and Latin America, Middle East, Israel, Scandinavia, India, Italy), Picturehouse Entertainment (UK and Ireland)

Mama

Dir. Or Sinai

Sales: Intramovies

The Man Who Saw The Bear Who Saw The Man

Dir. Pierre Richard

Sales: TBC

Tell Her That I Love Her

Dir. Romane Bohringer

Sales: Kinology

The Wonderers

Dir. Josephine Japy

Sales: TBC

Un Certain Regard

Aisha Can’t Fly Away

Dir. Morad Mostafa

Sales: MAD World

Caravan

Dir. Zuzana Kirchnerová

Sales: TBC

The Chronology Of Water

Dir. Kristen Stewart

Sales: Les Films du Losange

Eleanor The Great

Dir. Scarlett Johansson

Key deals: TriStar Pictures and Sony Pictures Classics (US)

The Great Arch

Dir. Stéphane Demoustier

Sales: Le Pacte (also French distribution)

Heads Or Tails?

Dirs. Alessio Rigo de Righi, Matteo Zoppis

Sales: RAI Cinema International

Homebound

Dir. Neeraj Ghaywan

Sales: TBC

I Only Rest In The Storm

Dir. Pedro Pinho

Sales: Paradise City Sales

The Last One For The Road

Dir. Francesco Sossai

Sales: TBC

Love Me Tender

Dir. Anna Cazenave Cambet

Sales: TBC

Meteors

Dir. Hubert Charuel

Sales: Pyramide International (also French distribution)

My Father’s Shadow

Dir. Akinola Davies Jr.

Sales: The Match Factory

Key deals: Mubi (North America, UK-Ireland, Turkey)

The Mysterious Gaze Of The Flamingo

Dir. Diego Céspedes

Sales: Charades

Key deals: Bteam Pictures (Spain)

Once Upon A Time In Gaza

Dirs. Tarzan Nasser and Arab Nasser

Sales: The Party Film Sales

Key deals: MAD Distribution (MENA), Bac Films (France)

A Pale View Of Hills

Dir. Kei Ishikawa

Sales: Gaga Corporation

Pillion

Dir. Harry Lighton

Sales: Cornerstone Film

Key deals: Picturehouse (UK), A24 (North America)

The Plague

Dir. Charlie Polinger

Sales: AGC International (International), UTA, Cinetic (North America)

A Poet

Dir. Simon Mesa Soto

Sales: Luxbox

Promised Sky

Dir. Erige Sehiri

Sales: Luxbox

Urchin

Dir. Harris Dickinson

Sales: Charades (international); Gersh, UTA Independent Film Group (North America)

Directors’ Fortnight

Brand New Landscape

Dir. Yuiga Danzuka

Sales: TBC

Dangerous Animals

Dir. Sean Byrne

Sales: Mister Smith Entertainment

Death Does Not Exist

Dir. Félix Dufour-Laperrière

Sales: Best Friend Forever

Enzo

Dir. Laurent Cantet and Robin Campillo

Sales: mk2 Films

Key deals: Ad Vitam (France), Lucky Red (Italy)

The Girl In The Snow

Dir. Louise Hémon

Sales: Kinology

Girl On Edge

Dir. Jinghao Zhou

Sales: TBC

The Girls We Want

Dir. Prïncia Car

Sales: SND - Groupe M6

Key deals: Zinc (France)

Her Will Be Done

Dir. Julia Kowalski

Sales: WTFilms

Key deals: New Story (France)

Indomptables

Dir. Thomas Ngijol

Sales: Goodfellas

Kokuho

Dir. Lee Sang-il

Sales: TBC

Lucky Lu

Dir. Lloyd Lee Choi

Sales: TBC

Militantropos

Dirs. Yelizaveta Smith, Alina Gorlova and Simon Mozgovyi

Sales: Square Eyes

Key deals: Metrograph Pictures (US)

Miroirs N° 3

Dir. Christian Petzold

Sales: The Match Factory

Key deals: Metrograph Pictures (US)

The Party’s Over!

Dir. Antony Cordier

Sales: France tv distribution

Key deals: Tandem (France)

Peak Everything

Dir. Anne Émond

Sales: Indie Sales (outside of North America)

Key deals: Immina Films (Canada)

The President’s Cake

Dir. Hasan Hadi

Sales: TBC

Sorry, Baby

Dir. Eva Victor

Sales: Charades (international)

Key deals: A24 (US)

Wild Foxes

Dir. Valéry Carnoy

Sales: The Party Film Sales

Critics’ Week

Competition



A Useful Ghost

Dir. Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke

Sales: Best Friend Forever

Kika

Dir. Alexe Poukine

Sales: Totem Films

Sleepless City

Dir. Guillermo Galoe

Sales: Best Friend Forever

Nino

Dir. Pauline Loquès

Sales: The Party Film Sales

Reedland

Dir. Sven Bresser

Sales: The Party Film Sales

Imago

Dir. Déni Oumar Pitsaev

Sales: Rediance Films

Left-Handed Girl

Dir. Shih-Ching Tsou

Sales: Le Pacte

Special screenings



Adam’s Sake

Dir. Laura Wandel

Sales: Indie Sales

Baise-en-Ville

Dir. Martin Jauvat

Sales: Ecce Films

Love Letters

Dir. Alice Douard

Sales: Pulsar Content

Dandelion’s Odyssey

Dir. Momoko Seto

Sales: Indie Sales