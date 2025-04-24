Alpha

Official selection

Competition

Alpha
Dir. Julia Ducournau
Sales: Charades and FilmNation Entertainment
Key deals: US (Neon)

Die, My Love
Dir. Lynne Ramsay
Sales: TBC

Dossier 137
Dir. Dominik Moll
Sales: Charades

Eagles Of The Republic 
Dir. Tarik Saleh
Sales: Playtime
Key deals: Memento (France), SF Studios (Nordics)

Eddington 
Dir. Ari Aster
Sales: A24 (also US distribution)

Fuori 
Dir. Mario Martone
Sales: Goodfellas
Key deals: 01 Distribution (Italy)

The History Of Sound
Dir. Oliver Hermanus
Key deals: Mubi (North America), Focus Features and Universal Pictures International (international)

It Was Just An Accident
Dir. Jafar Panahi
Sales: mk2 Films

The Mastermind
Dir. Kelly Reichardt
Sales: The Match Factory
Key deals: Mubi (select territories incl. North America, UK-Ireland, LatAm, Germany)

Nouvelle Vague
Dir. Richard Linklater
Sales: Goodfellas
Key deals: ARP Sélection (France)

La Petite Derniere
Dir. Hafsia Herzi
Sales: mk2 Films

The Phoenician Scheme
Dir. Wes Anderson
Key deals: Focus Features

Renoir
Dir. Chie Hayakawa
Sales: Goodfellas (worldwide except Asia); Happinet Phantom Studios (Asia)
Key deals: Eurozoom (France), Happinet Phantom Studios (Japan)

Romeria
Dir. Carla Simon
Sales: mk2 Films
Key deals: Elastica Films (Spain)

The Secret Agent
Dir. Kleber Mendonca Filho
Sales: mk2 Films

Sentimental Value
Dir. Joachim Trier
Sales: mk2 Films
Key deals: Neon (US), Mubi (UK, Ireland, LatAm, Turkey, India), Nordisk Film (Norway, Denmark, Sweden)

Sirat
Dir. Oliver Laxe
Sales: The Match Factory
Key deals: BTeam Pictures (Spain)

Sound Of Falling
Dir. Mascha Schilinski
Sales: mk2 Films
Key deals: Neue Visionen (Germany)

Two Prosecutors
Dir. Sergei Loznitsa
Sales: Coproduction Office (international); SBS International (US, UK)

Woman And Child
Dir. Saeed Roustaee
Sales: TBC

The Young Mother’s Home
Dir. Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne
Sales: Goodfellas

Out of competition

Colours Of Time
Dir. Cedric Klapisch
Sales: Studiocanal

Highest 2 Lowest
Dir. Spike Lee
Worldwide: Apple TV+

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
Dir. Christopher McQuarrie
Worldwide: Paramount Pictures

Partir Un Jour
Dir. Amélie Bonnin
Sales: Pathé International 

The Richest Woman In The World
Dir. Thierry Klifa
Sales: Playtime
Key deals: Haut Et Court (France)

Vie Privée
Dir. Rebecca Zlotowski 
Sales: Goodfellas
Key deals: Altitude (UK), Caramel Films (Spain), Plaion Pictures (Germany), Europictures (Italy)

Midnight Screenings

Dalloway
Dir. Yann Gozlan
Sales: Gaumont
Key deals: Gaumont (France)

Exit 8
Dir. Genki Kawamura
Sales: Goodfellas
Key deals: Toho (Japan)

Honey Don’t
Dir. Ethan Coen
Sales: TBC

No One Will Know
Dir. Vincent Mael Cardona
Sales: Studiocanal

Sons Of The Neon Night
Dir. Juno Mak
Sales: Distribution Workshop

Cannes Premiere

Amrum
Dir. Fatih Akin
Sales: Beta Cinema 
Key deals: Warner Bros Pictures (Germany)

Connemara
Dir. Alex Lutz
Sales: Studiocanal (also French distribution)

The Disappearance Of Josef Mengele
Dir. Kirill Serebrennikov
Sales: Kinology
Key deals: Bac Films (France), DCM (Germany)

Love On Trial
Dir. Koji Fukada
Sales: TBC

The Love That Remains
Dir. Hlynur Palmason
Sales: TBC

Magellan
Dir. Lav Diaz
Sales: TBC

Orwell: 2+2=5
Dir. Raoul Peck
Sales: Goodfellas
Key deals: Neon (US)

Splitsville
Dir. Mike Corvino
Sales: Neon (also US distribution)

The Wave
Dir. Sebastian Lelio 
Sales: FilmNation Entertainment (international excluding Latin America); Fabula (Latin America)

Special Screenings

Arco
Dir. Ugo Bienvenu
Sales: TBC

Bono: Stories Of Surrender
Dir. Andrew Dominik
Worldwide: Apple TV+

Little Amelie
Dirs. Mailys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han
Sales: Goodfellas

A Magnificent Life
Dir. Sylvain Chomet 
Sales: Elle Driver
Key deals: Wild Bunch (France), Sony Pictures Classics (North and Latin America, Middle East, Israel, Scandinavia, India, Italy), Picturehouse Entertainment (UK and Ireland)

Mama
Dir. Or Sinai
Sales: Intramovies

The Man Who Saw The Bear Who Saw The Man
Dir. Pierre Richard
Sales: TBC

Tell Her That I Love Her
Dir. Romane Bohringer
Sales: Kinology

The Wonderers
Dir. Josephine Japy
Sales: TBC

Un Certain Regard

Aisha Can’t Fly Away
Dir. Morad Mostafa
Sales: MAD World

Caravan
Dir. Zuzana Kirchnerová
Sales: TBC

The Chronology Of Water
Dir. Kristen Stewart
Sales: Les Films du Losange

Eleanor The Great
Dir. Scarlett Johansson
Key deals: TriStar Pictures and Sony Pictures Classics (US)

The Great Arch
Dir. Stéphane Demoustier
Sales: Le Pacte (also French distribution)

Heads Or Tails?
Dirs. Alessio Rigo de Righi, Matteo Zoppis
Sales: RAI Cinema International

Homebound
Dir. Neeraj Ghaywan
Sales: TBC

I Only Rest In The Storm
Dir. Pedro Pinho
Sales: Paradise City Sales

The Last One For The Road
Dir. Francesco Sossai 
Sales: TBC

Love Me Tender
Dir. Anna Cazenave Cambet
Sales: TBC

Meteors
Dir. Hubert Charuel
Sales: Pyramide International (also French distribution)

My Father’s Shadow
Dir. Akinola Davies Jr.
Sales: The Match Factory
Key deals: Mubi (North America, UK-Ireland, Turkey)

The Mysterious Gaze Of The Flamingo
Dir. Diego Céspedes
Sales: Charades
Key deals: Bteam Pictures (Spain)

Once Upon A Time In Gaza
Dirs. Tarzan Nasser and Arab Nasser
Sales: The Party Film Sales
Key deals: MAD Distribution (MENA), Bac Films (France)

A Pale View Of Hills
Dir. Kei Ishikawa
Sales: Gaga Corporation

Pillion
Dir. Harry Lighton
Sales: Cornerstone Film
Key deals: Picturehouse (UK), A24 (North America)

The Plague
Dir. Charlie Polinger 
Sales: AGC International (International), UTA, Cinetic (North America)

A Poet
Dir. Simon Mesa Soto
Sales: Luxbox

Promised Sky 
Dir. Erige Sehiri
Sales: Luxbox

Urchin
Dir. Harris Dickinson 
Sales: Charades (international); Gersh, UTA Independent Film Group (North America)

Directors’ Fortnight

Brand New Landscape
Dir. Yuiga Danzuka
Sales: TBC

Dangerous Animals
Dir. Sean Byrne
Sales: Mister Smith Entertainment

Death Does Not Exist
Dir. Félix Dufour-Laperrière
Sales: Best Friend Forever 

Enzo
Dir. Laurent Cantet and Robin Campillo 
Sales: mk2 Films
Key deals: Ad Vitam (France), Lucky Red (Italy)

The Girl In The Snow
Dir. Louise Hémon
Sales: Kinology 

Girl On Edge
Dir. Jinghao Zhou
Sales: TBC

The Girls We Want
Dir. Prïncia Car
Sales: SND - Groupe M6
Key deals: Zinc (France)

Her Will Be Done
Dir. Julia Kowalski
Sales: WTFilms
Key deals: New Story (France)

Indomptables
Dir. Thomas Ngijol
Sales: Goodfellas

Kokuho
Dir. Lee Sang-il
Sales: TBC

Lucky Lu
Dir. Lloyd Lee Choi
Sales: TBC

Militantropos
Dirs. Yelizaveta Smith, Alina Gorlova and Simon Mozgovyi
Sales: Square Eyes
Key deals: Metrograph Pictures (US)

Miroirs N° 3
Dir. Christian Petzold
Sales: The Match Factory 
Key deals: Metrograph Pictures (US)

The Party’s Over!
Dir. Antony Cordier
Sales: France tv distribution
Key deals: Tandem (France)

Peak Everything
Dir. Anne Émond
Sales: Indie Sales (outside of North America)
Key deals: Immina Films (Canada)

The President’s Cake
Dir. Hasan Hadi
Sales: TBC

Sorry, Baby
Dir. Eva Victor 
Sales: Charades (international)
Key deals: A24 (US)

Wild Foxes
Dir. Valéry Carnoy
Sales: The Party Film Sales

Critics’ Week

Competition

A Useful Ghost 
Dir. Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke
Sales: Best Friend Forever

Kika 
Dir. Alexe Poukine
Sales: Totem Films

Sleepless City 
Dir. Guillermo Galoe
Sales: Best Friend Forever

Nino 
Dir. Pauline Loquès
Sales: The Party Film Sales

Reedland
Dir. Sven Bresser
Sales: The Party Film Sales

Imago
Dir. Déni Oumar Pitsaev
Sales: Rediance Films

Left-Handed Girl 
Dir. Shih-Ching Tsou
Sales: Le Pacte

Special screenings

Adam’s Sake
Dir. Laura Wandel
Sales: Indie Sales

Baise-en-Ville 
Dir. Martin Jauvat
Sales: Ecce Films

Love Letters
Dir. Alice Douard
Sales: Pulsar Content

Dandelion’s Odyssey
Dir. Momoko Seto
Sales: Indie Sales

 

