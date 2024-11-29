Indonesia, one of the most dynamic territories for film in Asia, is set to welcome local and international industry guests to its first ever film market with the inaugural JAFF Market set to kick off on December 3.

The three-day event will be held at the Jogja Expo Centre in conjunction with the 19th Jogja-Netpac Asian Film Festival (JAFF), which runs from November 30 – December 7. Around 150 local production companies, service providers and institutions will host booths on the market floor, including Visinema Pictures, MD Entertainment, Imajinari Pictures and Miles Films.

The market also comprises JAFF Future Project, a film financing market that includes 10 in-development projects; JAFF Content Market, an IP showcase for film adaptation; Talent Day, a collaborative programme with Netflix to spotlight 24 local talents; Indonesia-France Film Lab, offering a line-up of six projects that have the potential to collaborate with France and Europe; and a series of talks and panel discussions.

Screen spoke to Linda Gozali, film producer and head of JAFF Market. Following the footsteps of her late father Hendrick Gozali, founder of Garuda Film, she co-founded Magma Entertainment with her brother Charles in 2003. Her producing credits include 2020 romantic comedy The Heartbreak Club and 2022 horror hit Qodrat. She recently served as secretary-general of the Citra Award committee for the Indonesian Film Festival from 2021-2023.

Why is it important to launch a new industry market at JAFF?

It is pivotal to our vision for empowering the Indonesian film industry. While JAFF as a festival has long celebrated cinematic artistry, a new market complements this by focusing on the business, providing a platform for filmmakers, producers and investors to connect and collaborate.

How will it benefit the Indonesian film industry?

It is time for Indonesia to have a film market of its own. The Indonesian film industry has been growing in the past three years with the box office for domestic films outperforming the previous annual achievements year-on-year, expanding the market share for Indonesian movies to over 60%.

Since the pandemic, numerous film producers have brought Indonesia into the international limelight, such as Yulia Evina Bhara (Autobiography), Mandy Marahimin (Crocodile Tears), and Gita Fara (Before, Now, And Then). More local filmmakers are enthusiastic to seek opportunities outside of Indonesia. The new market is a significant step forward to ensure the long-term growth and sustainability of Indonesian cinema.

How long has the market been in the pipeline?

The groundwork began two years ago with informal filmmaker collaborations at the film festival level of JAFF. Recognising this organic growth, we formalised the market concept through focus group discussions with local and international stakeholders to ensure its relevance and scale.

Did you have a specific model you have in mind when positioning the market?

We’ve explored the format of various international film markets, aiming to create a space that combines casual interactions with purposeful business development. The atmosphere we envision mirrors the dynamic and approachable nature of Busan’s Asian Contents & Film Market, while tailoring it to the unique needs of our local film community.

Where is the funding coming from?

Funding is supported by the long-standing success of JAFF, which is now in its 19th year, alongside contributions from the Indonesian government and passionate private investors who believe in the sustainability of the film industry.

What have been some of the challenges?

We realise that creating Indonesia’s first film market meant aligning local priorities and presenting them effectively on the global stage. The main challenge is to bring the local filmmaking industry to partake in the JAFF Market. The second issue is to expand the network beyond Southeast Asia, while banking on the growing international interests to seek fresh ideas and intriguing content from Indonesia, which is one of the largest content markets in the region.

Our solution is twofold: showcasing fresh Indonesian projects to attract investment and collaboration, and strengthening human resources through targeted partnerships with international platforms.

What sets the JAFF Market apart in a market overcrowded with industry events?

The defining highlight is the celebration of Indonesia’s film industry, placing a spotlight on its filmmakers and the ecosystem they’ve nurtured. Unlike other regional or international markets, this event is distinctly Indonesian, showcasing the traditions, creativity, and professionalism that make our industry unique. Attendees will gain invaluable insights into the culture and collaboration that drive Indonesian cinema forward.

Another key feature is our focus on future projects and the content market, which are deeply rooted in Indonesian culture. These initiatives bring the unmistakable character of Indonesia to the forefront, ensuring that every collaboration retains an authentic touch of our heritage while reaching for global appeal.

JAFF Market is overlapping with Singapore’s long-running Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) and Singapore International Film Festival’s new Industry Days conference. Is there any way to create synergy in the future?

The dates for JAFF Market are determined well in advance to align with the festival’s established tradition of running in late November through early December. The overlap is unintentional.

While SGIFF and ATF have their unique strengths, JAFF Market carves out its space by showcasing Indonesia’s dynamic growth in cinema, from rising box office numbers to internationally recognised filmmakers such as Garin Nugroho, Kamila Andini, Ifa Isfansyah, Edwin and Riri Riza. We value the role of SGIFF in the regional industry and are always open to exploring future collaborations that mutually benefit both events.