The JAFF Future Project (JFP) is one of the key programmes of Indonesia’s first ever film market JAFF Market, which opened its doors on Tuesday (December 3) at the Jogja Expo Centre in Yogyakarta.

Screen profiles five first-feature projects on the line-up of JFP, which is organised in collaboration with Australia’s Adelaide Film Festival (AFF). Titles include actor-turned-director Reza Rahadian’s Love Unwanted and Ardiansah Sulistiana’s The Tiger, both of which are in post-production.

Some 10 feature projects are on offer at the three-day JFP, comprising seven from Indonesia, one from Malaysia (Ho Yuhang’s The Silent Village) and two from Australia (Raesita Grey by Katrina Irawati Graham and documentary Until Death by Ben Golotta).

JFP consolidates the ongoing partnership between AFF and the Jogja NETPAC Asian Film Festival (JAFF), following an exchange programme that spotlighted its local cinema in the other’s festival. Australia’s Federal Government and the Office for the Arts are among the backers for JFP.

Locarno’s Golden Leopard-winning producer Meiske Taurisia heads up JFP, with fellow filmmakers Yulia Evina Bhara, Muhammad Zaidy and Vivian Idris on the selection committee.

Kancil (Indo)

Dir. Adriano Rudiman

Prods. Anggia Kharisma, Novia Puspa Sari, Ryan Adriandhy

Prodco. Visinema Studios

VFX artist Adriano sets his directorial feature debut in a sci-fi utopia in which a 14-year-old boy teams up with his domineering stepfather and misfits to rescue his kidnapped brother. It is a love letter to fathers and sons who seek to understand each other as well as a tale about how understanding and friendship can break down walls of fear and prejudice. Director Adriano is developing Kancil as both an animated feature and a sci-fi series at Visinema Studios. His 2020 sci-fi short film Goodnight, Stargazer played at Sundance Film Festival: Asia. Contact: Novia Puspa Sari

Love Unwanted (Indo)

Dir. Reza Rahadian

Prods. Arya Ibrahim, Gita Fara

Prodco. Gambar Gerak

In his directorial feature debut, prominent Citra award-winning actor Reza tackles the social issue of Kopi Pangku, which involves a woman sitting on a man’s lap as he drinks his coffee. Reza’s protagonist is one such woman, pregnant with an unwanted child, who fights to make ends meet in Pantura, a rough place on Java Island frequented by truck drivers. Reza has acted in over 70 films, including Locarno Golden Leopard winner Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash and recent horror film Siksa Kubur. He has also directed anthology film Wanita Tetap Wanita and miniseries Sementara Selamanya. Contact: Gita Fara

Me, My Mother’s Favorite Monkey (Indo)

Dir. Ivonne Kani

Prod. Frederica Nancy

Prodco. Kani Studio

This documentary follows director Ivonne as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery, questioning her Chinese-Indonesian identity, cultural heritage and alienation with her mother. She aspires to provide an insight into the lives of the diaspora families and the dilemmas faced by their children as they attempt to interact and integrate with the local communities. Ivonne is a visual artist and documentarian who often uses her personal instincts to explore the collective phenomena and strives to create a dialogue around traumatic memories, offering hope for healing past wounds. Her works include a 2015 documentary short Diaspora. Contact: Ivonne Kani

Ping Pong (Indo)

Dir. Najam Yardo

Prod. Hannan Cinthya

Prodcos. Kreasi Angkasa Semesta, Arungi Films

This family drama is based on director Najam’s personal story about his mother who, when faced with a dire situation, must use her ping pong skills to save her son suffering from a severe illness, while striving to heal their fractured relationship. She was once a regional table tennis player whose career was cut short when she was banned for match fixing with her father coach. Najam studied directing at the Jogja Film Academy and has directed 17 shorts including 2018’s Gumbregan and numerous commercial videos. He also has feature project A Cursed Woman in development. Contact: Hannan Cinthya

The Tiger (Indo)

Dir. Ardiansah Sulistiana

Prod. Aris Nugraha

Prodco. ANP Films

Set in a secluded village in Garut, West Java, this action film revolves around a family of Silat martial artists, which has preserved their secret tiger fighting style for generations. When a chili vendor at the local market unintentionally displays his extraordinary skills, the family’s hidden legacy is exposed, attracting unwanted attention of outsiders. The cast is headed by Cecep Arif Rahman, a Silat grandmaster whose credits include The Raid 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Director Ardiansah often showcases his hometown Garut’s rich cultural heritage such as in his short film Gumadi. Contact: Ari Rusyadi