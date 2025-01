Screen’s January 31 awards edition focuses on some of the actors in contention this year including Edward Norton for A Complete Unknown, Colman Domingo for Sing Sing and Felicity Jones for The Brutalist.

There are also interviews with the craft teams nominated for the likes of Wicked, The Substance and Conclave, and the issue takes a look at what Donald Trump’s second presidency means for the global film industry and why Australia’s animation industry is booming.