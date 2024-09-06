Co-production forum ‘Do it the Spanish way!’ is the centrepiece initiative of the Cinema From Spain programme, showcasing seven projects looking for international partners in Toronto. It takes place at TIFF Lightbox as a TIFF Spotlight (September 8).

Each project already has substantial financing in place, allowing the Spanish producers to highlight the international potential of their features and explore global partnerships. The forum is part of Cinema From Spain’s investment in improving co-production opportunities. It is hosted by Spanish film body ICAA (Institute of Cinematography and Audiovisual Arts) and ICEX Spain Trade & Investment, in collaboration with the festival.

The five production companies are Estrela Audiovisual, La Vida, Sabado Peliculas, Solita Films and Zabriskie Films, and the selection was made by TIFF industry and programming representatives from a shortlist of qualifying projects.

“It is important to offer our producers the possibility to network, and give visibility to projects that have a tremendous international journey in front of them,” says Carmen Jordan, creative director of creative industries at ICEX. “Co‑production networks take time to build but once they get strong, they offer the best stories.”

Producer Jose Esteban Alenda from Solita Films believes the internationalism of the Spanish industry sets it apart. “There is a new generation of talent in Spain that thinks in international terms,” he says. “Not only directors or writers, [but] producers too. The number of international co-­productions has increased. What we bring to the table is a solid industry, talent, professional crews, as well as flexible financing schemes and attractive tax incentives that we know how to navigate.”

Solita is introducing two projects in the forum: Three Ages, directed by Jiajie Yu Yan (a Screen Intern­ational Spain Star of Tomorrow in 2021), and mother-daughter drama I Won’t Die For Love by Marta Matute. “Both are first features that have had a very interesting journey in international development labs,” says Alenda.

Three Ages is a family drama set across three different points in time: 1992, 1999 and 2008. It tells the story of a seven-year-old child who arrives in Barcelona to reunite with parents who had previously migrated from China. Coming Soon and Zeta Studios in Spain and Noodles in France co-produce.

Araceli Perez-Rastrilla of La Vida is also pitching two projects: horror-drama Strangers by Gigi Romero and dark comedy The Great Power by Joaquin Leon.

Strangers is the story of a woman whose boyfriend suffers a terminal illness and claims to have found a spiritual cure that could save him — but it involves letting a group of strangers into their home, who will slowly take over. Perez-Rastrilla is raising the finance and looking for an inter­national partner for the film, which he aims to shoot in 2025.

“It is in two languages, French and Spanish. French-speaking Canadian partners are particularly interesting because of that,” Perez-Rastrilla explains. “As Spanish producers, we have access to all the funding schemes, from majority to minority productions and strategies to adapt each project to what Spain and its different regions can offer.”

Carles Torras from Zabriskie Films is in Toronto to talk to potential partners about The Bind, the second feature from Alejandro Rojas. “The Bind is a dramatic noir thriller, full of tension and suspense that also addresses social issues,” reveals Torras. It tells the story of a fleeing journalist who sees her asylum application denied in Brussels, as well as an immigration officer coping with burnt-out.

“The Bind has global ambitions and potential for an international cast,” says Torras. “It also tackles a transnational issue — the political asylum request of a woman running away from her country of origin.”

Wedding vows

Ana Eiras Dominguez and Toni Carrizosa of Sabado Peliculas are introducing Dani de la Orden’s romantic comedy With You. The story follows a couple who travel to Ibiza to attend an ex’s wedding.

“The idea is to have an international cast, with actors known worldwide,” says Carrizosa. “English will be the main language used in the story. In terms of finance, we can offer 60% of the budget, from presales to TV and platforms, funding and tax incentives from the shoot in the Canary Islands.”

Documentary Centelles’ Suitcase, produced by Estrela Audiovisual and Minimal Films, is directed by Pilar Perez Solano and tells the story of one of the most significant photojournalists in Spain. Agusti Centelles documented the Spanish Civil War and ended up in exile in France, taking with him part of his archive — all hidden in a suitcase that remained concealed for decades.

Producer Patricia Uclés from Estrela Audiovisual says Centelles’ Suitcase will encompass universal themes: “It’s a film that talks about the past but also invites audiences to think about the present.” Filming is readied for next spring, taking in locations in Spain, France, Germany and New York.

