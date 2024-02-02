Screen highlights the films from Australia and New Zealand that will be ready for high-level festival debuts this year.

Audrey

Dir. Natalie Bailey

This first feature by Australian-born, UK-based Natalie Bailey, whose TV credits include The Thick Of It, is set to premiere at SXSW in March. It is a comedy drama about a former soap star-turned suburban mother , played by Jackie Van Beek, who takes on her daughter’s identity when an accident lands her in a coma.

Contact: Bankside

Bookworm

Dir. Ant Timpson

Nell Fisher and Elijah Wood star in this coming of age story about a 12 year-old girl whose life is turned upside down when her estranged father, who lives in the US and works as a magician, returns to New Zealand to look after her. Director Ant Timpson previously directed Wood in Tribeca premiere Come To Daddy and was a producer on The Greasy Strangler. Produced through Firefly Films and Nowhere and shot in New Zealand.

Contact: Mister Smith

Inside

Dir. Charles Williams

This crime thriller stars Guy Pearce as a soon-to-be-released prisoner and one of two father figures to an inmate transferred to the gaol from a juvenile facility. All three seek redemption. It is the feature debut of writer-director Charles Williams, who made the 2018 Palme d’Or short film winner All These Creatures. UK-based Australian Marian Macgowan (The Great) is among the producers and Thomas M Wright, director of 2022 Un Certain Regard title The Stranger, is executive producer.

Contact: Goodfellas

Memoir Of A Snail

Dir. Adam Elliot

Stop-motion animation specialist Elliot won an Oscar for his short Harvie Krumpet, and his 2009 debut feature Mary And Max picked up a major prize at Annecy. His latest is a bittersweet memoir of Grace Puddle, hoarder of snails, romance novels and guinea pigs, with Jacki Weaver, Eric Bana and Kodi Smit-McPhee among the voice cast. Arenamedia are producers, with Madman Entertainment handling distribution in Australia and New Zealand.

Contact: Charades, Anton

Went Up A Hill

Dir. Sam Van Grinsven

Vicky Krieps and Stranger Things’ Dacre Montgomery star in this genre-bending story of an estranged son and his dead mother’s grieving widow who find themselves inhabited by a ghost after meeting at the remote funeral. The director reunites with Jory Anast on the script, after previously collaborating on his Sequins In A Blue Room, which won the audience award at the 2019 Sydney Film Festival. Causeway Films’ Sam Jennings and Kristina Ceyton are producing this Australian/New Zealand co-production with Vicky Pope.

Contact: Bankside

We Were Dangerous

Dir. Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu

SXSW will host the world premiere of another interesting debut by a female filmmaker. New Zealand’s Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu turns her camera on the story of three girls trapped in a school for delinquent girls in 1950s New Zealand who rebel against the system. Maddie Dai wrote the script; Taika Waititi and Carthew Neal are among the executive producers through Piki Films.

Contact: Carthew Neal