Meeting Point Vilnius (MPV), the annual industry event that takes place during Lithuania’s Vilnius International Film Festival (VIFF), kicks off today (March 17) with the annual works-in-progress project showcase of Baltic titles.

Filmmakers from 21 projects are presenting to an audience of international execs and decision makers.

A good proportion of these are from leading film festivals.

They include: Venice Film Festival programmers Paolo Bertolin, Beatrice Fiorentino and Andrei Tănăsescu; Locarno Film Festival artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro and programmer Stefan Ivančič; Barbara Wurm - the head of Berlinale’s Forum section; Natalia Kozáková - programmer at Karlovy Vary International Film Festival and the new programme director of the Warsaw Film Festival Bartłomiej Pulcyn.

Also in town are Sundance Film Festival senior programmer Heidi Zwicker, director of the Film Festival Cottbus’s co-production market Bernd Buder; and Freddy Olsson, senior programmer of Göteborg Film Festival.

From sales companies, reps from France’s MK2 and Alpha Violet, Spain’s Bendita Film Sales and the UK’s Reason8 Film are also attending.

The programme includes a location tour for international producers hosted by Vilnius Film Office, producers’ presentations on co-production policies in different countries, and networking meet-and-greets.

Simona Gerybė, who took up this year’s MPV programming duties after last year’s head Ena Rahelić departed, talks about this year’s highlights. the dedicated Lithuanian industry focus and how the MPV works with the festival to platform local filmmakers internationally.

What is new for MPV this year?

For the first time, the work in progress section will not only showcase projects in production but also those in development, offering an opportunity for filmmakers to present their ideas at an earlier stage.

Have any themes emerged from the 21 projects being showcased?

As every year, when selecting projects, we aim for diversity and innovation, looking at what fresh ideas the creators can offer. There is no single dominating theme – we focus on new perspectives and the unique visions of the filmmakers. This year’s selection includes two animation projects for the first time, both in development.

Among all the selected projects there are seven documentary films. This reflects the growing international recognition of Lithuanian films, with more countries expressing interest in co-productions with us.

What about international co-productions?

We have a Lithuania-Taiwan-Poland-Czech Republic co-production, China Sea, directed byJ urgis Matulevičius. As in previous years, we will also feature co-productions with Ukraine and Armenia, as well as projects from the Czech Republic, Norway, Latvia, and Estonia. It highlights our openness to collaboration and the desire to expand creative partnerships across borders.

Why have you created the Lithuanian Film Forum?

It brings together our local film community for two days to discuss pressing topics such as cinema financing, audience trends in Lithuania, and other crucial industry matters.

How does MPV work with the Vilnius festival?

Our collaboration with VIFF is built on a shared commitment to supporting exceptional talent and MPV and the festival have a close and dynamic relationship Some of the films presented as works in progress at MPV are already being considered for further editions of the VIFF and some previous MPV entries have been selected for the competition while several have their national premieres at the festival .

What are some examples?

Crime drama La Palisiada by Ukrainian director Philip Sotnychenko (MPV 2021) debuted in the Tiger Competition at the International FIlm Festival Rotterdam where it won the Fipresci prize in 2023. It was crowned best film at the VIFF later that year. We’re also proud to present the national premiere of Lithuanian film Toxic, directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė, which took part in the works in progress session in 2024.

MPV PROJECTS 2025

IN DEVELOPMENT

A Song Without Home (Georgia)

Director: Rati Tsiteladze

Producer Olga Slusareva, ArtWay Film

Documentary

Amanita (Lithuania)

Director: Antanas Skučas

Producer: Antanas Skučas, Tylus Kinas

Animation

Cabo De Hornos (Lithuania)

Director: Ramūnas Greičius

Producer: Kęstutis Drazdauskas, Artbox

Documentary

DNA Of A Nation (Ukraine-Lithuania)

Director: Ivan Sautkin

Producers: Ivanna Khitsinska, Babylon’13; Ringailė Leščinskienė, Arturas Jevdokimovas; Nulinė Kopija

Hold Me Closer (Lithuania-France-Latvia)

Director: Irma Pužauskaitė

Producers: Rūta Petronytė, Justinas Pocius, Smart Casual; Claire Chassagne; Dolce Vita Films; Alise Rogule, Mima Films.

I Am Going To Change The World (Lithuania)

Director: Inesa Kurklietytė

Producer: Živilė Gallego, Fralita Films.

Independence Child (Lithuania)

Director: Greta Griniūtė

Producers: Rūta Jekentaitė, Martynas Mickėnas, Baltic Productions.

Me-Greta (Georgia)

Director: Miranda Namicheishvili

Producers: Mariam Bitsadze, Gvantsa Mindiashvili, 17/07.

Night Mayor ((Ukraine)

Director: Kate Tiuri

Producer: Hanna Burdina, Mira Oyetoro, Independent Cultural Initiatives.

Zako (Armenia-France)

Director: Tigran Arakelyan

Producers: Susanna Khachatryan, OnOff Studio; Ron Dyens, Sacrebleu Productions.

Animation

IN PRODUCTION

Armor, Rust And Power (Lithuania)

Director: Andrius Lekavičius

Producer: Andrius Lekavičius, Cinema Cartel

Documentary

Barracuda (Lithuania-Estonia-Germany-Itay)

Director: Tomas Vengris

Producer: Emilija Sluškonytė, Austrė Studio; Ivo Felt, Allfilm; Sebastian Weyland, Heimathafen; Leonardo Barrile; Samarcanda film.

Call Me Calendar (Latvia-Lithuania)

Director: Juris Poškus

Producers: Madara Melberga, FA Filma; Ieva Norvilienė, Tremora.

China Sea (Lithuania -Taiwan- Poland-Czech Republic)

Director: Jurgis Matulevičius

Producers: Ieva Cern, Film Jam; Amy Ma, Ma Studios; Marta Gmosinska,Lava Films; Jakub Kostal,Bionaut.

Hermann (Lithuania-Italy)

Director: Šarūnas Mikulskis

Producer: Ringailė Leščinskienė, Nulinė Kopija.

Documentary

L’Enfant Terrible (Estonia-Lithuania)

Director: Tatjana Mühlbayer-Park

Producers: Artur Veeber, Estofilm; Audrius Juzėnas, Big Mother Production.

Oblivion (Lithuania)

Director: Danielius Minkevičius

Producer: Ieva Norvilienė, Tremora.

Revival (Armenia-Lithuania-Cyprus)

Director: Jivan Avetisyan

Producers: Jivan Avetisyan, LifeTree Pictures; Kęstutis Drazdauskas, Aikštės filmai; Constantinos Nikiforou,Caretta Films.

Scarecrows (Latvia-Lithuania)

Director: Laila Pakalnina

Producers: Uldis Čekulis, VFS Films; Giedrė Žickytė, Moonmakers.

Solommama (Norway-Lithuania-Latvia)

Director: Janicke Askevold

Producers: Rebekka Rognøy, Magne Lyngner, Magnus Albertsen, Gary Cranner, Bacon Pictures Oslo;, Gabija Siurbytė, Viktorija Rimkutė. Dansu Films, Inese Boka-Grūbe, Gints Grūbe, Mistrus Media.

Three Weeks Under The Sea (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Lithuania)

Director: Martin Kuba

Producers: Miloš Lochman, Moloko Film; Zuzana Mistríková, PubRes; Małgorzata Małysa, Furia Film; Kęstutis Drazdauskas, Broom Films.