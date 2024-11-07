With the Taiwan Creative Content Fest (TCCF) running till November 8 as part of Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA)’s drive to develop international collaboration and promote Taiwanese cinema, Screen profiles six hot titles from Taiwan that are set to make waves, including Golden Horse Awards contenders The Embers and Yen And Ai-Lee.

A further three titles - Before the Bright Day, Blind Love and Running Wild - are selected for the work-in-progress section of the Golden Horse Film Project Promotion (FPP) project market, which will take place from November 18-20.

Before the Bright Day

Dir. Tsao Shih-Han

Tsao’s first feature film tells a coming-of-age story of a teenager who struggles in school and at home with his poor grades and strict father. Set in 1996 when Taiwan faces an imminent cross-strait war, the film also explores the island’s social changes and economic growth. The cast is led by Wu Kang-Ren, last year’s Golden Horse best actor winner, and Hokkien singer-actress Sun Shu-Mei. With the support of Kaohsiung Film Fund, TAICCA and Takao VC, it has Yee Chih-yen as executive producer. Tsao’s short films, A Dream Of Spring and Neko And Flies, both played in Clermont-Ferrand.

Contact: Life Scenery Films

Blind Love

Dir. Julian Chou

Based on an award-winning short story Blindness by Essay Liu, this drama is about a high school boy who falls in love with his mother’s ex-girlfriend. Ariel Lin, recently named best actress at Busan’s Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards for Imperfect Us, leads the cast with Wu Ke-Xi, Jimmy Liu and Frederick Lee. Lin also serves as executive producer along with Flash Forward’s Patrick Mao Huang. Director Chou is a talent agent who has produced TV series I Will Never Let You Go and made her directorial feature debut, 2022’s Girls, Be Ambitious.

Contact: Selina Chen, Flash Forward Entertainment

The Embers

Dir. Chung Mong-Hong

Oscar-shortlisted A Sun director Chung has clinched five nominations at the upcoming Golden Horse Awards (November 23) for his latest film, including best leading actor for Chang Chen and best supporting actor for Mo Tzu-Yi. The story is about a detective who discovers a murder victim’s father’s involvement in several dead or missing persons, reopening a grim espionage case buried for 50 years. It will make its world premiere at the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival, just a couple of days ahead of its domestic theatrical release on November 15 through local distributor Activator. Hsu Wei-Ning, Chen Yi-Wen, Liu Kuan-Ting and Nina Paw co-star.

Contact: 3NG Production

Running Wild

Dir. Wang Yi-Ling

Executive-produced by Liao Ching-Sung, this noir road movie follows a lesbian couple and a man they meet at a club as they embark on a wild adventure to deliver drugs, only to find a series of uncontrollable events from this dangerous menage a trois relationship. This directorial feature debut of Wang is an extension of her 2021’s short film Do Not Go Gentle In Taipei, which won best TV film at the Golden Bell Awards. The original cast Wang Yu-Xuan, Angel Lee and Devin Pan returns to star in the new film. Director Wang’s 2016 short film Towards The Sun was selected for Cannes Cinefondation competition.

Contact: Film10 Production

The Uniform

Dir. Chuang Ching-Shen

Director Chuang’s latest film has recently premiered at Busan’s special programme Teen Spirit, Teen Movie, which focused on teenage narratives. It is about a night school student who feels inferior and puts on her best friend’s day school uniform to get close to the boy she likes, dragging herself into a series of lies and coming-of-age woes. A new generation of actors Chen Yan-Fei, Chloe Xiang and Chiu Yitai star in this Renaissance Films production. Chuang’s directing credits include The Magnificent Bobita and High Flash.

Contact: Chang Sanling, Renaissance Films

Yen And Ai-Lee

Dir. Tom Lin

Shot in black-and-white, the family drama won the Jiseok award in Busan and is a strong contender at the upcoming Golden Horse Awards with eight nominations, including best actress for Kimi Hsia and best original screenplay for director Lin. The story follows a woman who returns home to reconcile with her widowed mother after having served eight years in prison for the death of her father. It is produced by Bering Pictures, with Yang Kuei-mei, Sam Tseng and Ng Kipin co-starring. It opened in local cinemas on October 10 through distributor Activator. Director Lin’s recent credits include Zinnia Flower and The Garden Of Evening Mists.

Contact: Lights On