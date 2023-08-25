Screen profiles all the films in the Venice Film Festival’s official selection and parallel sections.

Venice film festival’s 80th edition (August 30-September 9) presents a who’s-who of directing talent, including Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Agnieszka Holland, David Fincher, Sofia Coppola and more.

Below, we preview all the titles selected for the competition, out of competition, Horizons and Horizons Extra sections. We also round-up the key titles from the Critics’ Week and Giornate Degli Autori parallel strands.

Click on the links to each section for the profiles.

Out of competition

Profiles by: Ben Dalton, Tim Dams, Patricia Dobson, John Hazelton, Rebecca Leffler, Lee Marshall, Emilio Mayorga, Wendy Mitchell, Michael Rosser, Mona Tabbara, Silvia Wong