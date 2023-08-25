Screen profiles all the films in the Venice Film Festival’s official selection and parallel sections.
Venice film festival’s 80th edition (August 30-September 9) presents a who’s-who of directing talent, including Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Agnieszka Holland, David Fincher, Sofia Coppola and more.
Below, we preview all the titles selected for the competition, out of competition, Horizons and Horizons Extra sections. We also round-up the key titles from the Critics’ Week and Giornate Degli Autori parallel strands.
Click on the links to each section for the profiles.
Competition
- Adagio (Stefano Sollima)
- The Beast (Bertrand Bonello)
- Comandante (Edoardo De Angelis)
- DogMan (Luc Besson)
- El Conde (Pablo Larrain)
- Enea (Pietro Castellitto)
- Evil Does Not Exist (Ryusuke Hamaguchi)
- Ferrari (Michael Mann)
- Finally Dawn (Saverio Costanzo)
- The Green Border (Agnieszka Holland)
- Holly (Fien Troch)
- Io Capitano (Matteo Garrone)
- The Killer (David Fincher)
- Lubo (Giorgio Diritti)
- Maestro (Bradley Cooper)
- Memory (Michel Franco)
- Origin (Ava DuVernay)
- Out Of Season (Stéphane Brizé)
- Poor Things (Yorgos Lanthimos)
- Priscilla (Sofia Coppola)
- The Promised Land (Nikolaj Arcel)
- The Theory Of Everything (Timm Kröger)
- Woman Of (Malgorzata Szumowska, Michal Englert)
- Aggro Dr1ft (Harmony Korine)
- Amor (Virginia Eleuteri Serpieri)
- The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (William Friedkin)
- Coup De Chance (Woody Allen)
- Daaaaaali! (Quentin Dupieux)
- Enzo Jannacci Vengo Anch’io (Giorgio Verdelli)
- Hit Man (Richard Linklater)
- Hollywoodgate (Ibrahim Nash’at)
- I Know Your Soul (Alen Drljevic, Nermin Hamzagic)
- In Front Of Guernica (Yervant Gianikian, Angela Ricci Lucchi)
- Making Of (Cédric Kahn)
- Menus Plaisirs — Les Troisgros (Frederick Wiseman)
- Of Money And Blood (Xavier Giannoli, Frédéric Planchon)
- On The Pulse (Alix Delaporte)
- The Order Of Time (Liliana Cavani)
- The Palace (Roman Polanski)
- The Penitent (Luca Barbareschi)
- Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus (Neo Sora)
- Snow Leopard (Pema Tseden)
- Society Of The Snow (JA Bayona)
- The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar (Wes Anderson)
Horizons
- Behind The Mountains (Mohamed Ben Attia)
- City Of Wind (Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir)
- Dormitory (Nehir Tuna)
- El Paraiso (Enrico Maria Artale)
- An Endless Sunday (Alain Parroni)
- Explanation For Everything (Gabor Reisz)
- The Featherweight (Robert Kolodny)
- For Night Will Come (Céline Rouzet)
- Gasoline Rainbow (Bill Ross, Turner Ross)
- Heartless (Nara Normande, Tião)
- Hesitation Wound (Selman Nacar)
- Housekeeping For Beginners (Goran Stolevski)
- Invelle (Simone Massi)
- Paradise Is Burning (Mika Gustafson)
- The Red Suitcase (Fidel Devkota)
- Shadow Of Fire (Shinya Tsukamoto)
- Tatami (Guy Nattiv, Zar Amir Ebrahimi)
- Upon Open Sky (Mariana Arriaga, Santiago Arriaga)
Horizons Extra
- Day Of The Fight (Jack Huston)
- The Dreamer (Anaïs Tellenne)
- Felicità (Micaela Ramazzotti)
- Forever-Forever (Anna Buryachkova)
- In The Land Of Saints And Sinners (Robert Lorenz)
- Pet Shop Days (Olmo Schnabel)
- Phantom Youth (Luana Bajrami)
- The Rescue (Daniela Goggi)
- Stolen (Karan Tejpal)
Critics’ Week competition
- About Last Year (Dunja Lavecchia, Beatrice Surano, Morena Terranova)
- Hoard (Luna Carmoon)
- Life Is Not a Competition, But I’m Winning (Julia Fuhr Mann)
- Love Is a Gun (Lee Hong-Chi)
- Malqueridas (Tana Gilbert)
- Sky Peals (Moin Hussain)
- The Vourdalak (Adrien Beau)
Critics’ Week out of competition
- God Is a Woman (Andres Peyrot)
- Vermin (Sebastien Vaniçek)
- Passione Critica (Simone Isola, Franco Montini, Patrizia Pistagnesi)
Giornate Degli Autori competition
- Oceans Are The Real Continent (Tommaso Santambrogio)
- Milk (Stefanie Kolk)
- Sidonie In Japan (Élise Girard)
- Foremost By Night (Víctor Iriarte)
- Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person (Ariane Louis-Seize)
- Snow In Midsummer (Chong Keat Aun)
- Backstage (Afef Ben Mahmoud, Khalil Benkirane)
- The Summer With Carmen (Zacharias Mavroeidis)
- Following The Sound (Kyoshi Sugita)
- Through The Night (Delphine Girard)
Giornate Degli Autori out of competition
- Coup! (Austin Stark, Joseph Schuman)
- The Sun Will Rise (Ayat Najafi)
- Bye Bye Tiberia Lina Soualem
- Photophobia (Ivan Ostrochovský, Pavol Pekarčík)
- This Is How A Child Becomes A Poet (Céline Sciamma)
- 21 Days Until The End Of The World (Teona Strugar Mitevska)
- The Outpost (Edoardo Morabito)
- L’expérience Zola (Gianluca Matarrese)
Profiles by: Ben Dalton, Tim Dams, Patricia Dobson, John Hazelton, Rebecca Leffler, Lee Marshall, Emilio Mayorga, Wendy Mitchell, Michael Rosser, Mona Tabbara, Silvia Wong
