Sadie Frost, the UK director of the doc Twiggy explains why she loves reading about the art of film, but “prefers not to be led”.

My biggest go-to and influence is Simon Jones, my producer on the Twiggy documentary, especially over the past three years, as we have been inseparable on this project. Simon is a film nerd and helps unravel my thinking when I am in my creative process on a job. He recently recommended The Brutalist, highlighting the cinematography, music and acting as outstanding.

My son Rudy, who’s studying film at King’s College London, brings what younger audiences are looking to. At the moment, it’s his fascination with Hong Kong new wave — films like In The Mood For Love; and he’s glued to Severance. He says I should join [sharing platform] Letterboxd, so I can share my taste in films.

I have always loved classic and international cinema, but Simon and Rudy can steer me to watch things that maybe I wouldn’t necessarily watch. I enjoy how they’re very leftfield.

I haven’t ever been part of an online film group. It’s much more of an internal and personal approach for me, and I prefer not to be led. The less I know about a film, the better, so I can see things raw and untainted. But I do listen to friends, family and work colleagues for debate.

I love being recommended books on film and reading film articles. Someone just gave me Notes On The Cinematographer by Robert Bresson and the longest list of filmmakers’ work I need to watch, including Carlos Reygadas’s Silent Light.

Being on the BIFA jury in 2022 was hugely insightful, as I had the chance to watch some amazing films from all over the world, and debate with some of the best actors and filmmakers. There was a huge burst of new talent in independent film, especially women — Molly Manning Walker [How To Have Sex], Charlotte Regan [Scrapper], Charlotte Wells [Aftersun] and Georgia Oakley [Blue Jean]. It was quite surreal doing endless Zooms, with actors such as Joanna Scanlan and Jenna Coleman all getting frosty in our different opinions.

I enjoy critics Mark Kermode, Anna Smith and [the website] Little White Lies. I listen to lots of podcasts but for other areas in my life, not for film and TV. I get my information from books and work colleagues, and watching tonnes and tonnes of films — maybe I am now a film nerd like Simon.

Raindance Film School, where I did my master’s in film, has been another inspiration and influence. This is more my alignment: the ability to study and do courses rather than concentrate on social media.