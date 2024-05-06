Canada’s Hot Docs documentary festival wrapped its 31st edition in Toronto on Sunday (May 5) and named Yintah the winner of its Rogers Audience Award for Best Canadian Documentary.

The award, whose winner is determined by an audience poll, comes with a cash prize of CAD 50,000 (USD 36,543).

Directed by Jennifer Wickham, Brenda Michell and Michael Toledano, Yintah is about the efforts of the Canadian First Nation Wet’suwet’en people to resist the construction of pipelines across their territory.

On Friday evening (May 3) Hot Docs announced the prize winners from its official competition line-up (full list below).

The festival’s Best Canadian Feature Documentary Award, which comes with a CAD 10,000 (USD 7,311) cash prize, went to The Soldier’s Lagoon, director Pablo Álvarez-Mesa’s film about the Paramo region of South America.

The Best International Feature Documentary Award, also with a CAD 10,000 (USD 7,311) cash prize, went to Farming The Revolution, an India-Norway production, directed by Nishta Jain, about a protest movement among Indian farmers.

The Emerging Canadian Filmmaker Award went to Laurence Lévesque, director of Okurimono, while the Emerging International Filmmaker Award went to Fan Wu, director of Taiwan-Philippines-South Korea documentary XiXi.

Also among the winners was British director Janet Harbord, whose Autism Plays Itself won the Best International Short Documentary Award.

Earlier last week, the festival’s Hot Docs Forum concluded with the award of the first look Pitch Prizes. The first prize of CAD 20,000 (USD 14,615) went to Arrest The Midwife, from director Elaine Epstein.

This year’s Hot Docs, which ran from April 25 to May 5, included 168 films from 64 countries. The festival’s industry conference registered more than 1,400 delegates from 69 countries, according to organisers.

Festival president Marie Nelson commented: “Hot Docs stands tall as an essential nexus for documentary visionaries and the broader industry. It was an absolute joy to host our friends, new and old, in Toronto and to show them our warmth and support as they carve their path in our industry and shape their future creative endeavours.”

Festival programming director Heather Haynes added: “We would not be here without the incredible staff at Hot Docs who, each year, deliver this festival with full hearts, love and courage. This year’s festival embodied this very spirit, as our community came together to explore vital and urgent conversations. The outpour of support and encouragement from our community gave us strength and optimism as we look towards the future.”

Full list of official competition winners:

Best Canadian Feature Documentary Award

Pablo Álvarez-Mesa for The Soldier’s Lagoon (Can)

Earl A Glick Emerging Canadian Filmmaker Award

Laurence Lévesque for Okurimono (Can)

Best International Feature Documentary Award

Nishta Jain for Farming the Revolution (India-Nor)

Best Emerging International Filmmaker Award

Fan Wu for XiXi (Tai-Phil-SK)

Betty Youson Award for Best Canadian Short Documentary

Eisha Marjara for Am I the Skinniest Person You’ve Ever Seen? (Can)

Best International Short Documentary Award

Janet Harbord for Autism Plays Itself (UK)

Best Mid-Length Documentary Award

Kumjana Novakova for Silence of Reason (Mac-Bos/Herz)

The Scotiabank Docs for Schools Student Choice Award

JoeBill Muñoz, Lucas Guilkey for The Strike (US)

The Bill Nemtin Award for Best Social Impact Documentary

Erin Lau, Amber Espinosa-Jones, producers of Standing Above the Clouds (USA)

Land|Sky|Sea Award

Daphne Matziaraki, Peter Murimi for The Battle for Laikipia (Ken-USA-Gre)

The DGC Special Jury Prize – Canadian Feature Documentary

Michael Mabbott, Lucah Rosenberg-Lee for Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story (Ca)

The Special Jury Prize – International Feature Documentary

Patricia Bbaale Bandak for Death of a Saint (Den)

Lindalee Tracey Award

Meysam Motazedi

Don Haig Award

Alison Duke, producer of A Mother Apart (Can)

Outstanding Achievement Award (previously announced)

Raoul Peck.