Adam Driver, Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway will star for James Gray in the crime drama Paper Tiger, which The Veterans is introducing to buyers at AFM next week.

Leone Film Group will fully finance the project, with Raffaella Leone producing alongside Rodrigo Teixeira under his RT Features. The Veterans represents international sales and CAA Media Finance handles US rights.

Principal photography is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2025 on the story of two brothers pursuing the American Dream who get involved in a scheme that turns out to be too good to be true.

As they try to navigate their way through a world of corruption and violence, they find themselves and their family terrorised by the Russian mob as their bonds begin to fray.

Gray’s directing credits include Little Odessa, We Own the Night, Two Lovers, and Ad Astra.

The Veterans slate includes awards contenders Emilia Perez from Jacques Audiard and Queer from Luca Guadagnino, as well as include Kim Jee-woon’s The Hole starring Theo James, and Jim O’Hanlon’s Fackham Hall starring Thomasin McKenzie and Katherine Waterston.