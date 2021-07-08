National Film Institute Hungary
The mission of the National Film Institute (NFI) (as the successor of the Hungarian National Film Fund), in operation from January 2020, is to contribute to the production of Hungarian films or co-productions.
Contact info
- Website:
- https://nfi.hu/en
- Promotion
Hungarian producers look to reach larger audiences through ambitious co-productions
Hungarian producers are setting up international co-productions of scale as Hungarian films strive to reach larger audiences than ever.