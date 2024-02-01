Netflix has acquired Sundance documentary Will & Harper, in which Will Ferrell embarks on a road trip with his longtime friend Harper who is coming out as a trans woman.

Josh Greenbaum’s film played in Premieres and earned a strong reception at its world premiere at The Eccles Theatre.

Ferrell produced with Rafael Marmor, Jessica Elbaum, Greenbaum, and Christopher Leggett

Netflix previously acquired It’s What’s Inside in the marquee deal of the festival at a reported $17m, as well as Daughters, and Ibelin.

More to follow…