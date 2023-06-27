European exhibition network Europa Cinemas has selected 17 projects to support the third edition of Collaborate To Innovate, its scheme to reward innovative and collaborative projects developed by exhibitors in the region.

Europa Cinemas grants a maximum of €100,000 per project. The 17 new projects, representing 79 cinemas, will share a total support amount of almost €1.4 million.

Scroll down for full list of projects

Coming from 16 European countries, the 17 projects cover a wide range of topics: film literacy and young audience development, technological innovation and hybrid experiences, data optimisation and digital marketing (CRM), enhanced cinema-going experience, intergenerational initiatives, as well as green practices and inclusion of marginalised audiences.

“One of the core objectives of this programme is to support projects which have the potential to inspire other exhibitors in the Network and beyond,” said Fatima Djoumer, Europa Cinemas newly appointed CEO.

Lucia Recalde, head of unit Creative Europe MEDIA said: “With 45 projects supported since its inception, Collaborate To Innovate has become a Research and Development resource not only for the Network and European film theatres, but for the film industry as a whole.”

She pointed to successful Collaborate To Innovate projects like Cineville, an arthouse cinema subscription model from the Netherlands that has been adopted in Belgium, Austria and now Germany. “It demonstrates how the replication of a great idea and its adaptation to a different local context can drive innovation forward for the entire film ecosystem.”

Collaborate To Innovate projects 2023:

Croatia: Let’s Start From 0+!

Project Coordinator: Kino Mediteran Bačvice (Split). Partner Cinemas: Art-kino Croatia (Rijeka), Kino Sloboda (Dubrovnik), Jadran Open-Air Cinema (Dubrovnik), Kino Mediteran Bol (Bol), Kino Mediteran Supetar (Supetar), Kino Mediteran Hvar (Hvar), Kino Mediteran Lastovo (Lastovo), Kino Mediteran Imotski (Imotski), Kino Mediteran Podgora (Podgora), Kino Mediteran Makarska (Makarska)

France: Cinebox

Project Coordinator: Cinéma de la Cité (Angoulême). Partner Cinemas: Le Meliès (Montreuil), Le Rio (Clermont-Ferrand), Le Grand Palais (Cahors)

France: Cinestream

Project Coordinator: Cinéma Le Concorde (Nantes). Partner Cinemas: La Salamandre (Morlaix), Le Star (Strasbourg), Le Caméo Commanderie (Nancy), Le Méliès (Saint-Etienne), Le Club de l’étoile (Paris), Les Variétés (Marseille), Le Forum des Images (Paris), la Tournelle (L’haÿ-les-roses)

Germany: Implement the Cineville Subscription Model to Germany

Project Coordinator: Casablanca Filmkunsttheater (Nürnberg). Partner Cinemas: Filmhaus Nürnberg (Nürnberg), Odeon Lichtspieltheater (Köln), OFF Broadway (Köln), Abaton (Hamburg), Zeise Hallen Kinos (Hamburg), Harmonie Freiburg (Freiburg)

Greece: Hope on the Big Screen

Project Coordinator: Trianon Filmcenter (Athens). Partner Cinemas: Cine Argyroupoli (Argiroupoli), Dionysia (Kallithea) Cine Rex (Nafpaktos), Cine Paris (Athens), Cine Flery (Kallithea), Alexandra Chalandri (Halandri)

Hungary, Croatia, Slovakia: Cinemas 4 You(th) - C4Y

Project Coordinator: Tisza Mozi (Szolnok). Partner Cinemas: Kino Urania (Osijek), Kino Úsmev (Košice), Béke és Uránia Art Mozi (Miskolc)

Ireland: Digital Delivery for Optimal Impact; Improving our Impact on Young Audiences and European Cinema

Project Coordinator: Irish Film Institute (Dublin). Partner Cinemas: Cinemax Bantry (Cork), Riverbank Arts Centre (Kildare), Garter Lane Arts Centre (Waterford)

Italy: Profiling Cinema

Project Coordinator: Anteo Palazzo del Cinema (Milano). Partner Cinemas: Ariosto Anteo spazioCinema (Milano), Capitol Anteo spazioCinema (Monza), Visionario (Udine), Centrale Arthouse (Torino), Fratelli Marx (Torino), Due Giardini (Torino), Cinema Barberini (Roma), Sivori (Genova), City (Genova), Ariston (Genova)

Lithuania, Croatia: Playing Cinema

Project Coordinator: Cinema Centre Romuva (Kaunas). Partner Cinemas: Kino Gaj (Varaždin), Kino Valli (Pula)

Netherlands: Cinema+

Project Coordinator: FilmHallen (Amsterdam). Partner Cinemas: Kino Rotterdam (Rotterdam), Kijkhuis (Amsterdam), The Movies (Amsterdam), Trianon (Leiden), FilmKoepel (Haarlem), Lido (Leiden)

Poland: Kino Bez Barier - Edycja Polska/ Cinema Without Barriers - Polish Edition

Project Coordinator: Kino Pałacowe (Poznań). Partner Cinemas: Kino Echo (Jarocin), Kino Nowe Horyzonty (Wrocław)

Poland: Quiet, Camera, Action! or Youth Film Code

Project Coordinator: Kino Odeon (Sochaczew). Partner Cinemas: Kino Światowid (Elbląg), Kino Kameralne Cafe (Gdańsk)

Poland, Germany, Spain: Face To Face With European Cinema

Project Coordinator: Gdynia Film Centre (Gdynia). Partner Cinemas: Charlie Cinema (Lodz), Thalia Cinema (Potsdam), Cinema Catalunya (Terrassa), Cinema Casablanca (Valladolid), Cinema Broadway (Valladolid), Cinema Manhattan (Valladolid)

Romania: Cinema Together: Building Communities. Connecting Audience

Project Coordinator: Cinema Victoria (Cluj Napoca). Partner Cinemas: Cinema Ateneu Iasi (Lași), Cinema Arta (Sfantu Gheorghe)

Serbia: Euro Fest for Kids

Project Coordinator: Kombank Dvorana (Belgrade). Partner Cinemas: Leskovacki kulturni centar (Leskovac), Kulturni centar (Gornji Milanovac)

Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia, Hungary: Regional Synergy for New Cinema Going Experience

Project Coordinator: Eurocinema (Subotica). Partner Cinemas: Belvarosi Mozi (Szeged), Kino Velebit (Koprivnica), Mestni kino Ptuj (Ptuj)

Sweden: Data Sharing: A New Way of Building Audiences for Small and Medium Sized Arthouse Cinemas

Project Coordinator: Tollereds Biograf Folkets Bio (Tollered). Partner Cinemas: Bio Kaskad (Bromma), Bio Roxy (Örebro), Biografen Zita (Stockholm), Borås Bio Röda Kvarn (Borås), Cnema (Norrköping), Folkets Bio Umeå (Umeå), Fyrisbiografen (Uppsala), Royal (Luleå)