- News
Visions du Réel industry programme unveils 2023 documentary winners
31 doc projects took part in VdR-Industry.
- News
Annecy animation festival unveils 2023 competition line-up
Leading animation festival will open with Benoît Chieux’s Sirocco And The Kingdom Of The Winds.
- News
Sony Pictures Television hires Big Talk’s Matthew Justice to head UK and European production operations
Exec will report into SPT’s president of international productions Wayne Garvie.
- News
Heretic adds Critics’ Week title ‘It’s Raining In The House’ to Cannes slate (exclusive)
Fiction debut of Belgian director Paloma Sermon-Daï has also sealed French distribution.
- News
Beta Cinema takes on sales for ‘Familiar’ from Berlin winner Călin Peter Netzer (exclusive)
Romanian director won Golden Bear at Berlinale in 2013 for ’Child’s Pose’.
- News
Picture Tree International boards Chris Kraus’ ‘Four Minutes’ sequel ‘15 Years’ (exclusive)
Hannah Herzsprung reprises her role as piano wunderkind from 2006 film.
- News
The Match Factory boards Sean Price Williams’ Cannes Directors’ Fortnight title ‘The Sweet East’
Film is directorial debut of prolific cinematographer Sean Price Williams.
- News
Films Boutique boards Un Certain Regard title ‘The Buriti Flower’, scores early sales (exclusive)
João Salaviza and Renée Nader Messora’s feature world premiers at Cannes next month.
- News
Cineworld drops plans to sell cinemas in Eastern Europe and Israel
Exhibitor said offers did not meet value required by lenders.
- News
Audrey Diwan named as jury president for Cannes Critics’ Week
Director won the Golden Lion at Venice in 2021 for ‘Happening’
- News
Cineworld files restructuring plan that will largely wipe out existing shareholders
Cinema operator filed plans to Texas bankruptcy court.
- Features
“I genuinely didn’t love it”: PR guru Matthew Freud on turning producer for Oscar winner ‘The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse’ (exclusive)
Freud reflects on a “consuming two years” bringing the adaptation of Charlie Mackesy’s hit book to the screen.
- News
‘Chernobyl’ director Johan Renck readies feature on the last days of Saddam Hussein
’The Prisoner in His Palace’ is based on accounts of the US soldiers who guarded Iraqi ruler before his execution.
- News
Banijay promotes Frédéric Balmary to chief business officer
Exec was previously chief of staff at global production and distribution group.
- News
Richard Johns and E Elias Merhige team for Promethean Pictures and animal-focused survival story ‘Howl’
Johns and Merhige met working on ‘Shadow Of The Vampire’.
- News
Visions du Réel unveils global line-up of documentaries for 2023 edition
Argentinian filmmaker Lucrecia Martel is guest of honour at Swiss non-fiction festival
- News
Venice to honour Liliana Cavani and Tony Leung Chiu-wai with Golden Lions for Lifetime Achievement
’The Night Porter’ director and ’In The Mood For Love’ actor to receive awards at this year’s festival.
- News
Programme director and three board members resign from Geneva Human Rights festival
Resignations come shortly after 21st edition wrapped.
- News
Michael Winterbottom readies drama series ‘Fall Of The God Of Cars’ about fugitive Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn
Director’s Revolution Films has partnered with Fremantle, Passenger and Anonymous Content on six-parter
- News
DW Akademie Film Development Fund selects 15 filmmakers from Ethiopia, Tanzania and Uganda for grants
Recipients receive €10,000, training and mentoring.