Screen reveals a snapshot of the latest high-end TV and film productions shooting in the UK for the big studios and streamers.
Productions that are still on hold following the SAG-AFTRA strike (which concluded in November, 2023) are noted.
Films
How To Train Your Dragon
Live-action remake of the 2010 animation about a hapless Viking who befriends a dragon.
Dir: Dean DeBlois
Production company: Universal, Marc Platt
Where: Titanic Studios, Belfast
When: January 2024
Distributor: Universal
Cast: Mason Thames, Nico Parker
Heavyweight
Surrounds a boxer and his cornermen in the hours leading up to an important fight
Dir: Christopher M. Anthony
Production company: Blackwater Pictures, Silver Milk Productions
Where: London
When: December 2023 - ongoing
Distributor: TBC
Cast: Nicholas Pinnock, Jordan Bolger
Above The Below
A trio of astronauts end up trapped in the middle of the ocean.
Dirs: Idris Elba, Martin Owen
Production company: Future Artists Entertainment
Where: Pinewood
When: November 2023 - ongoing
Distributor: Lionsgate
Cast: Idris Elba, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Caitlin Fitzgerald
Amateur
A CIA cryptographer is desperate to avenge the death of his wife after she’s killed in a London terror attack.
Dir: James Hawes
Production company: 20th Century Studios
Where: UK
When: June - July, December 2023 - ongoing
Distributor: TBC
Cast: Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan Laurence Fishburne
Deadpool 3
The third instalment in the comedic superhero franchise, this time joined by Wolverine.
Dir: Shawn Levy
Production company: Marvel Studios
Where: Pinewood Studios
When: May - July, November 2023 - ongoing
Distributor: Disney
Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Matthew Macfayden
Sonic The Hedgehog 3
Plot under wraps. Filming was taking place without actors during the strike.
Dir: Jeff Fowler
Production company: Blur Studio, Sega
Where: Pinewood Studios
When: September 2023 - ongoing
Distributor: Paramount
Cast: Idris Elba, James Marsden, Ben Schwartz
Wicked ON HOLD
A film adaptation of the popular musical that serves as a prequel to The Wizard Of Oz.
Dir: Jon M. Chu
Production company: Marc Platt Productions, Universal
Where: London, Sky Studios Elstree
When: December 2022 - July 2023, 2024 dates TBC
Distributor: Universal
Cast: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey
TV Series
Silo (series two)
The second series in AppleTV’s hit sci-fi set in the future where people are forced to live underground
Series creator: Graham Yost
Where: Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire
When: June - July, November 2023 - ongoing
Production company: AMC Studios
Distributor: AppleTV
Cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Tim Robbins
The Diplomat (series two)
Political thriller following the US ambassador to the UK.
Series creator: Debora Cahn
Where: London, North London studios
When: June - July, November 2023 - ongoing
Production company: Netflix Studios
Distributor: Netflix
Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, Rory Kinnear
The Sandman (series two)
The second series of the comic book adaptation about metaphysical entities.
Series creator: Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, Allan Heinberg
Where: Pinewood Group, Shepperton
When: June - July, November 2023 - ongoing
Production company: PurePop Inc, The Blank Corporation, Phantom Four, DC Entertainment, Warner Bros Television
Distributor: Netflix
Cast: Tom Sturridge, Patton Oswalt, Boyd Holbrook
Black Doves
A spy and wife to a politician has her life turned upside down when her secret lover mysteriously dies.
Series creator: Joe Barton
Production company: Sister Productions, Noisy Bear
Where: UK
When: October 2023 - March 2024
Distributor: Netflix
Cast: Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire
Gangs Of London (series three)
The third series in the London-set crime drama following rival gangs.
Series creators: Gareth Evans, Matt Flannery
Production company: Pulse Films
Where: London
When: October 2023 - ongoing
Distributor: Sky
Cast: Joe Cole, Sope Dirisu
Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes
A dramatisation of the manhunt for the terrorists involved in the 2005 London bombings.
Series writer: Jeff Pope
Production company: Etta Pictures
Where: London
When: October 2023 - ongoing
Distributor: Disney
Cast: TBC
Insomnia
A woman, about to turn 40, stops sleeping and fears she may suffer a psychotic breakdown.
Series director: Börkur Sigthorsson
Production company: Left Bank Pictures, Build Your Own Films
Where: London
When: September 2023 - ongoing
Distributor: Sony Pictures Television
Cast: Vicky McClure, Tom Cullen, Leanne Best
Andor (series two) ON HOLD
Prequel series to Star Wars’ Rogue One.
Series creator: Tony Gilroy
Where: Pinewood Studios
When: November 2022 - July 2023, 2024 dates TBC
Production company: LucasFilm
Distributor: Disney+
Cast: Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård
