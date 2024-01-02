Screen reveals a snapshot of the latest high-end TV and film productions shooting in the UK for the big studios and streamers.

Productions that are still on hold following the SAG-AFTRA strike (which concluded in November, 2023) are noted.

Films

How To Train Your Dragon

Live-action remake of the 2010 animation about a hapless Viking who befriends a dragon.

Dir: Dean DeBlois

Production company: Universal, Marc Platt

Where: Titanic Studios, Belfast

When: January 2024

Distributor: Universal

Cast: Mason Thames, Nico Parker

Heavyweight

Surrounds a boxer and his cornermen in the hours leading up to an important fight

Dir: Christopher M. Anthony

Production company: Blackwater Pictures, Silver Milk Productions

Where: London

When: December 2023 - ongoing

Distributor: TBC

Cast: Nicholas Pinnock, Jordan Bolger

Above The Below

A trio of astronauts end up trapped in the middle of the ocean.

Dirs: Idris Elba, Martin Owen

Production company: Future Artists Entertainment

Where: Pinewood

When: November 2023 - ongoing

Distributor: Lionsgate

Cast: Idris Elba, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Caitlin Fitzgerald

Amateur

A CIA cryptographer is desperate to avenge the death of his wife after she’s killed in a London terror attack.

Dir: James Hawes

Production company: 20th Century Studios

Where: UK

When: June - July, December 2023 - ongoing

Distributor: TBC

Cast: Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan Laurence Fishburne

Deadpool 3

The third instalment in the comedic superhero franchise, this time joined by Wolverine.

Dir: Shawn Levy

Production company: Marvel Studios

Where: Pinewood Studios

When: May - July, November 2023 - ongoing

Distributor: Disney

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Matthew Macfayden

Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Plot under wraps. Filming was taking place without actors during the strike.

Dir: Jeff Fowler

Production company: Blur Studio, Sega

Where: Pinewood Studios

When: September 2023 - ongoing

Distributor: Paramount

Cast: Idris Elba, James Marsden, Ben Schwartz

Wicked ON HOLD

A film adaptation of the popular musical that serves as a prequel to The Wizard Of Oz.

Dir: Jon M. Chu

Production company: Marc Platt Productions, Universal

Where: London, Sky Studios Elstree

When: December 2022 - July 2023, 2024 dates TBC

Distributor: Universal

Cast: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey

TV Series

Silo (series two)

The second series in AppleTV’s hit sci-fi set in the future where people are forced to live underground

Series creator: Graham Yost

Where: Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire

When: June - July, November 2023 - ongoing

Production company: AMC Studios

Distributor: AppleTV

Cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Tim Robbins

The Diplomat (series two)

Political thriller following the US ambassador to the UK.

Series creator: Debora Cahn

Where: London, North London studios

When: June - July, November 2023 - ongoing

Production company: Netflix Studios

Distributor: Netflix

Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, Rory Kinnear

The Sandman (series two)

The second series of the comic book adaptation about metaphysical entities.

Series creator: Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, Allan Heinberg

Where: Pinewood Group, Shepperton

When: June - July, November 2023 - ongoing

Production company: PurePop Inc, The Blank Corporation, Phantom Four, DC Entertainment, Warner Bros Television

Distributor: Netflix

Cast: Tom Sturridge, Patton Oswalt, Boyd Holbrook

Black Doves

A spy and wife to a politician has her life turned upside down when her secret lover mysteriously dies.

Series creator: Joe Barton

Production company: Sister Productions, Noisy Bear

Where: UK

When: October 2023 - March 2024

Distributor: Netflix

Cast: Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire

Gangs Of London (series three)

The third series in the London-set crime drama following rival gangs.

Series creators: Gareth Evans, Matt Flannery

Production company: Pulse Films

Where: London

When: October 2023 - ongoing

Distributor: Sky

Cast: Joe Cole, Sope Dirisu

Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes

A dramatisation of the manhunt for the terrorists involved in the 2005 London bombings.

Series writer: Jeff Pope

Production company: Etta Pictures

Where: London

When: October 2023 - ongoing

Distributor: Disney

Cast: TBC

Insomnia

A woman, about to turn 40, stops sleeping and fears she may suffer a psychotic breakdown.

Series director: Börkur Sigthorsson

Production company: Left Bank Pictures, Build Your Own Films

Where: London

When: September 2023 - ongoing

Distributor: Sony Pictures Television

Cast: Vicky McClure, Tom Cullen, Leanne Best

Andor (series two) ON HOLD

Prequel series to Star Wars’ Rogue One.

Series creator: Tony Gilroy

Where: Pinewood Studios

When: November 2022 - July 2023, 2024 dates TBC

Production company: LucasFilm

Distributor: Disney+

Cast: Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård

