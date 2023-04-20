Ellie Calnan
Based in London
Cannes 76th edition poster honours Catherine Deneuve
The black and white poster depicts Deneuve on the set of Alain Cavalier’s 1868 romance Heartbeat.
Tull Stories head joins UK production company Park The Bus (exclusive)
Jonny Tull is speaheading the intenational sales of football referee doc ‘In The Middle’.
Julien Leclercq to direct untitled ‘The Wages Of Fear’ remake for Netflix
The 1953 original by Henri-Georges Clouzot won best film at Cannes, Berlin and Bafta.
‘A Deal With The Universe’ producer Loran Dunn awarded £15,000 Simon Relph Bursary (exclusive)
Dunn was a Screen Star of Tomorrow in 2017
Cannes Directors’ Fortnight to honour Souleymane Cissé with Carrosse d’Or award
The Malian filmmaker will be honoured with the award at the opening ceremony on May 17
David Cronenberg’s ‘The Shrouds’ among €8.3m Eurimages funding recipients
The selection also includes projects from Kirill Serebrennikov and Agnieszka Holland
Bas Devos’ Berlin award-winner ‘Here’ picked up for UK and Ireland (exclusive)
The film follows a chance encounter between a Romanian construction worker and a Belgian-Chinese botanist
Daniel Dale, writer and Independent’s former head of acquisitions and development, dies aged 42
Dale worked at Independent Entertainment for 10 years
Warner Bros launch second series of Black British filmmaker development programme
Black Britain Unspoken supports and finances the production of three short films from Black British filmmakers
Finnish Film Affair expands to minority Finnish co-productions
The industry event is part of Helsinki International Film Festival (HIFF) – Love & Anarchy
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ makes killer £4.8m debut at UK-Ireland box office
It has already surpassed the entire box office takings of the first John Wick (2015)
Michael Blyth to step down as senior programmer for BFI London Film Festival, Flare
Programmer has been involved with the festivals for 17 years.
Hannes Hirsch’s Berlinale Panorama feature ‘Drifter’ sells to UK and US (exclusive)
Salzgeber has also sold ‘Bones And Names’ and ’Captain Faggatron Saves The Universe’ to various territories
UK-Ire box office preview: ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ hopes to make a killing for Lionsgate
Also opening is ’80 For Brady’, ’Louis Tomlinson: All Of Those Voices’ and ‘A Good Person’
UK’s Embankment Films hires from Salon Pictures, CB Films to lead new unscripted team
Nick Taussig, Malcolm Neaum, Sophie Harmer and Henry Farrington set to join Embankment Films.
UK-Ireland cinemas need more saturation releases in 2023 to reach “full potential”, says report
Box office is currently 3% behind the same period in 2022.
‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ tops UK-Ireland box office with £2.4m; ‘Allelujah’ opens in top five
The ‘Shazam!’ sequel is down 40% on its predecessor.
LevelK closes multiple deals for Berlin Generation title ‘Sea Sparkle’ (exclusive)
The family drama has sold to France, Greece, Poland, Switzerland and Denmark.
Berlin Encounters title ‘Samsara’ picked up for UK and Ireland (exclusive)
The Spanish film follows a Buddhist monk who helps an elderly woman transition from death to her next life
Eight-stage studio in UK’s High Wycombe gets green light
Wyecombe Film Studios will feature almost 295,000 sq ft of production space