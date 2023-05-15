Film Independent’s 39th Spirit Awards ceremony has been set for Sunday, February 25, 2024, moving the event from a Saturday to a Sunday and placing it two weeks ahead of next year’s Oscar ceremony on March 10.

This year’s Spirit Awards ceremony was on Saturday, March 4, just over a week ahead of the March 12 Oscar ceremony.

Always an important event as awards season reaches its climax, the Spirit Awards this year helped Everything Everywhere All At Once solidify its lead in the Oscar race. The indie hit won seven of the eight Spirit Awards it was nominated for, including best film, before going on to take seven Oscars, also including best film.

The 2023 Spirit Awards was also marked by a number of firsts, including a switch to gender neutral acting categories and the introduction of best breakthrough performance and best supporting performance in a new scripted series awards.

The awards are produced by Film Independent, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to fostering independence and inclusivity in visual storytelling. The organisation also supports creative professionals with artist development programmes, grants and labs.