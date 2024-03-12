Thai production and sales outfit Neramitnung Film is introducing Filmart buyers to Wai Noom 2001, the latest film by 4 Kings director Phutthipong Nakthong, and Happy Monday! starring Oabnithi Wiwattanawarang.

Wai Noom 2001 is a prison drama loosely based on a true story about a group of teen criminals kept in the most notorious prison in Bangkok. The original cast from box-office hits 4 Kings and its sequel will reunite with director Phutthipong, including Nat Kitcharit, Arak Amornsupasiri, Itkron Pungkiatrussamee, Benjamin Joseph Varney and Aelm Thavornsiri.

Happy Monday! is a time-loop drama about a loser who is happily stuck in a repeated Monday because he can do anything he wants, but ends up paying the price. The cast is led by Thai heartthrob Oabnithi (Inhuman Kiss). It is the directorial debut of Chakorn Chaiprecha and written and produced by Voraluk Klasukon, co-writer of hit romantic comedy A Little Thing Called Love.

Wai Noom 2001 and Happy Monday! are both currently in production.

Also on Neramitnung’s Filmart slate are Busan premiere Morrison, directed by Manta Ray’s Phuttiphong Aroonpheng (the previous sales deal with French agent Playtime has been terminated), and Chookiat Sakveerakul’s sci-fi Taklee Genesis, which Warner Bros will distribute in Thailand in the third quarter, including on Imax.