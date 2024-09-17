Sunday’s 76th Emmys Awards telecast on ABC reached an average 6.9m viewers on ABC network to record its highest level in three years, according to Nielsen data.

The audience represented a 60% gained over the all-time low of an average 4.3m viewers who tuned in for the 75th Emmys ceremony, which was postponed from September 2023 to January of this year due to the Hollywood actors strike. Fox was the broadcaster on that occasion.

Sunday’s ceremony also drew an audience that was 8% larger than the 6.3m average viewership in 2020 – when there was no in-person audience because of the pandemic. That was also the last time ABC broadcast the show before CBS and Paramount+, NBC and Fox took over duties.

While the last few years have produced several low-points in terms of viewership, the uptick from the 76th ceremony is positive news.

The Emmy Awards are the latest US entertainment ceremony to see an increase in viewership.

The 96th Academy Awards back in March saw viewership on ABC climb 4% on 2023 to reach a four-year high, while the Golden Globes CBS audience increased by 49.2% year-on-year and similarly recorded highest viewership since 2020.

FX series Shogun and The Bear dominated Sunday’s Emmy Awards ceremony and the prior weekend’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards, with 18 and 11 trophies apiece.