Jeremy Kay
Jeremy Kay is Screen's US editor based in Los Angeles.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +1 310 922 5908
- Email:
- jeremy.kay@screendaily.com
- News
‘Air’ to debut on Prime Video in May
Sports drama stands at $79m worldwide.
- News
US writers guild calls strike, picketing to begin on Tuesday
First writers strike to go ahead since 2007-08.
- News
GKids acquires Japanese smash ‘The First Slam Dunk’
Manga adaptation grossed more than $98m in home country, won Japan Academy Prize for best animation of the year.
- News
Academy overhauls campaign promotion rules in response to controversies
Body unveils biggest overhaul of campign promotional regulations since their inception in 1994.
- News
Rocket Science to launch Cannes sales on ‘Cliffhanger’ reboot starring Sylvester Stallone
Ric Roman Waugh to direct, Neal H. Moritz’s Original Film among producers.
- News
Writers strike looms over Hollywood on eve of contract expiry
WGA basic agreement expires at 11.59pm PT on Monday. Directors, actors prepare to commence separate talks.
- News
Angela Sarafyan, Shohreh Aghdashloo to star in The Coven Cannes sales title ‘She’s Not Gone’ (exclusive)
Micky Levy, to direct psychological horror.
- News
UTA talking to buyers on ‘Castro’s Daughter’, Carlos José Alvarez to score (exclusive)
Mankind Entertainment feature starring Ana Villafane, James Franco is in post.
- News
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ crossing $1bn at global box office
Still no official word of a sequel.
- Features
Six take-aways from 2023 CinemaCon
Genuine enthusiasm coursed through the Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.
- News
Magnolia Pictures International adds SXSW pair to Cannes slate (exclusive)
Titles join Cannes Un Certain Regard selection The Delinquents, others.
- News
Cineworld boss Mooky Greidinger on stage at Lionsgate CinemaCon session
Studio screens SXSW hit Joy Ride.
- News
Martin Scorsese tells Leo DiCaprio at CinemaCon award lunch: “Movies introduced me to everything”
Legend Of Cinema Award recipient urges multiplexes to carry independent films.
- News
Paramount shows CinemaCon 20 minutes of ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’
Studio moves US release up by two days to July 12.
- News
Rihanna, John Krasinski, Ziggy Marley light up Paramount CinemaCon session
President of domestic distribution Chris Aronson urges industry to think long term, experiment with ticket pricing.
- News
Martin Scorsese shows CinemaCon first footage from ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’
“This is a big screen movie and that’s what we made, as you’ll see.”
- News
Sundance Institute unveils 2023 Directors, Screenwriters, and Native Labs participants
Labs run from May to June.
- News
Sony Classics takes world rights to Carlos Santana doc
Imagine Documentaries and Sony Music Entertainment jointly financed.
- News
Universal rolls out stars, stunt display in high-octane CinemaCon show
Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Jack Black, Will Ferrell, Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Vin Diesel on stage.
- News
Christopher Nolan shows ‘Oppenheimer’ footage at CinemaCon
“I know of no more dramatic tale with higher stakes.”