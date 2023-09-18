Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (Sep 8-10) Total gross to date Week 1. A Haunting In Venice (Disney) £2.2m £2.2m 1 2. The Nun (Warner Bros) £1.1m £3.9m 2 3. The Equalizer 3 (Sony) £874,035 £6.3m 3 4. Jawan (Yash Raj) £480,243 £2.4m 2 5. Barbie (Warner Bros)

£454,601 £94.5m 9

Disney’s A Haunting In Venice debuted at number one in the UK and Ireland with £2.2m this weekend after opening in 715 locations.

It is up from Kenneth Branagh’s last Agatha Christie adaptation Death On The Nile which opened in third place with £1.9m in 2021 but is still considerably down on the £4.9m debut of his 2017 title Murder On The Orient Express.

This time around, Branagh’s detective Hercule Poirot, now retired, reluctantly attends a séance where he ends up having to solve the murder of one of the other guests. Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey and Kelly Reilly also star in the thriller.

After being knocked off the top spot in its second weekend, Warner Bros’ The Nun II scooped £1.1m with its total cume just under £4m (£3.9m).

The Equalizer 3’s third weekend brought in £874,035 for Sony to bring the Denzel Washington-starrer up to £6.3m.

After a record-breaking opening weekend, Aran ‘Atlee’ Kumar’s Hindi-language thriller Jawan grossed a further £480,243 and now stands at an impressive £2.4m for Yash Raj Films. It is already in the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi-language releases in the UK after snatching the top spot for best debut from Pathaan last week.

In its ninth weekend, Warner Bros’ Barbie dropped just 19% with another £454,601. Greta Gerwig’s record-breaker, which will begin its limited Imax release this weekend, has made £94.5m.

Past £1m

Festival favourite Past Lives has topped £1m (£1.2m) after just two sessions for Studiocanal. Celine Song’s romantic drama was up 3% from its strong opening weekend to collect £373,212.

Universal’s Oppenheimer scored £322,873 in its ninth session for a cume of £57.1m. Christopher Nolan’s biopic has now passed $900m at the global box office.

Also for Universal, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 dropped 35% in its second weekend with £265,110. Just shy of £1m, Nia Vardalos’ comedy stands at £976,739.

Paramount’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem crept up 6% in its seventh session to add a further £182,000 to its £9.7m total.

In honour of ‘Batman Day’, Park Circus re-released three Batman films - 1989’s Batman (£66,351); 2008’s The Dark Knight (£175,576) and 2019’s Joker (£37,068).

Debuting just outside of the top 10 was Rise Of The Footsolider: Vengeance with £156,886 (£179,551 including previews) for Signature Entertainment. The sixth instalment in the action franchise is up on its predecessor Origins (2021) which scored £122,859 in its opening weekend.

Also opening this weekend was family animation Rally Road Racers with a £138,359 debut for Vertgio. Sharon Horgan, John Cleese, J.K. Simmons, Jimmy O. Yang and Catherine Tate lend their voices to the race-car adventure which opened in 376 locations.

Fellow animation Elemental was down just 1% in its 11th weekend, collecting another £116,000 for Disney, despite being released on its streaming service Disney+ last week. The Pixar title now stands at £18.3m.

Warner Bros superhero title Blue Beetle added £107,003 in its fifth weekend for £4.5m cume while the studio’s Meg 2: The Trench bit into another £94,619 on its seventh session with a total now just shy of £13m.

Disney’s Haunted Mansion dropped 11% in its sixth week of play with a £79,000 top-up to its £4.2m takings.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s eighth weekend brought in £24,589 for Moviegoer’s Entertainment as the Hindi-language romantic comedy now stands at £2.3m.

Babak Jalali’s Fremont debuted on £23,164 for Modern Films. The Sundance premiere, about an Afghan refugee living in California, opened in 25 sites for a location average of £1,007.

Charlotte Regan’s UK title Scrapper grossed a further £20,244 in its fourth weekend, bringing its total to £500,240 for Picturehouse Entertainment.

Sony’s Gran Turismo secured another £20,218 for its £2.8m total.

The third weekend for Mubi’s Passages brought in £17,453 for a £241,379 cume.

Altitude horror Talk To Me crossed £2.5m after scaring up another £14,981 in its eighth session.

Bolan’s Shoes opened on £14,338 for Munro Films. The UK drama, surrounding childhood trauma and the music of T. Rex, is directed by Ian Puleston-Davies and stars Timothy Spall and Leanne Best.

Blue Finch’s re-release of Shane Meadow’s Dead Man’s Shoes opened on £13,100 including previews.

Lionsgate horror Cobweb dropped 77% in its third session with £8,914 in takings for a cume of £562,449.

Curzon opened Clement Virgo’s Brother to £7,700 from 48 sites. Lamar Johnson and Aaron Pierre star in the Toronto premiere as two sons of Caribbean immigrants exploring their identities in Toronto’s early hip-hop scene.



Kôji Fukada’s Love Life debuted with £6,008 for BFI Distribution. The Japanese-French family drama, which debuted at Venice 2022, grossed £6,281 including previews.