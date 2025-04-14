Worldwide box office: April 11-13

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1 A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros) $160.2m $550.6m $79.6m $269.6m 77 2 The Amateur (Disney) $32.2m $32.2m $17.2m $17.2m 53 3 The King Of Kings (various) $19.7m $19.7m $618,000 $624,000 24 4 Good Bad Ugly (various) $10.3m $16.8m $9.7m $15.7m 18 5 Drop (Universal) $10m $10m $2.5m $2.5m 48 6 A Working Man (Amazon MGM/various) $8.4m $79m $5.4m $45.5m 68 7 Warfare (A24/various) $8.4m $8.4m $96,400 $96,400 13 8 Snow White (Disney) $7.5m $181.6m $4.7m $99.7m 52 9 Chosen: The Last Supper (Season 5) Part 3 (Fathom Events) $6m $6m N/A N/A 1 10 Chosen: The Last Supper (Season 5) Part 1 (Fathom Events/various) $4.9m $24.8m $4.5m $4.8m 30

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

‘A Minecraft Movie’ boosts global box office

UPDATE: Warner Bros/Legendary Pictures’ A Minecraft Movie has dug up the box office goods again in its second weekend of play, delivering a confirmed $82m across 76 international markets (down 45%), plus $80.6m for North America (down 50%).

That brings the total for the videogame adaptation to $273.8m for international and $278.8m for North America. Worldwide, the total is $552.6m.

After the second weekend, UK/Ireland has stretched its lead among international markets, with the territory’s A Minecraft Movie total now at $40.1m, nearly double China in second place with $20.5m.

Bunched behind China are Germany ($19.0m), Mexico ($18.6m) and Australia ($18.5m).

France, with $11.2m so far, places a relatively lowly seventh in the film’s international ranking, beaten by Poland ($12.2m) in sixth place and Brazil ($11m) in eighth. Spain ($9.5m) and Italy ($8.9m) round out the international top 10 for the film.

The $550.6m total for A Minecraft Movie after two weekends of play compares with $678.0m for The Super Mario Bros. Movie at the same stage of release, although the Universal/Illumination animation had benefited from a midweek opening and an Easter boost, so exact comparisons are tricky to frame. A Minecraft Movie should enjoy an assist from the Easter holiday days this coming weekend.

The Jared Hess-directed film is now the highest-grossing US studio title of 2025 at the worldwide box office, beating Disney/Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World ($413.7m). Chinese animation Ne Zha 2 remains the highest-grossing film of the year globally, with more than $2bn box office.

A Minecraft Movie is chasing the $1.36bn achieved worldwide in 2023 by The Super Mario Bros. Movie: $575m in North America and $786m for international. Hess’ film has already reached 40% of that number.

‘The Amateur’ makes solid start

From Disney’s 20th Century Studios, The Amateur has landed in second place at the worldwide box office, with a not-bad estimated debut of $15.0m in North America and $17.2m from 52 international markets. With a production budget reported at $60m, the estimated $32.2m launch should put the film on a path to profitability, after factoring the negatives of marketing costs and revenue splits with cinemas, and the positives of ancillary revenues and the upstream value to Disney+.

The ”geek Bourne” thriller sees mild-mannered CIA cryptographer Rami Malek on the run in Europe, and using brain rather than brawn to eliminate the terrorist cell that killed his wife. James Hawes (One Life, Apple’s Slow Horses) directs the adaptation of Robert Littell’s 1981 novel.

With A Minecraft Movie ruling most markets, The Amateur opened in second place (or ranking second among non-local films) in all the major European markets including France, Germany, Italy, Spain and UK/Ireland. In Latin America, the film opened second in Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Uruguay.

France leads the international pack with an estimated five-day $1.6m tally for The Amateur, ahead of UK/Ireland ($1.4m), Mexico ($1.4m), Germany ($1.1m) and Japan ($1.1m). The film opened top of the box office in Japan, which welcomes A Minecraft Movie on April 25.

Although adapted from Littell’s novel, The Amateur essentially functions as an original-IP title in the marketplace. And as a midsize film that is engaging audiences – exactly the kind of film that cinema operators have been demanding more of, to complement the diet of tentpoles and indie titles – studios and exhibitors can take heart. Previously this year, a number of non-tentpole, mid-budget releases have underwhelmed at the box office, including Black Bag ($35.6m worldwide to date), Wolf Man ($34.2m), Novocaine ($33.6m) and Heart Eyes ($32.9m). The Alto Knights ($9.5m) is a flop.

‘Drop’ delivers $10m debut

UPDATE: Universal’s Drop, the latest from the Blumhouse stable, has made a fairly tentative start, with an estimated $7.4m in North America plus $2.6m from 47 international markets. The $9.9m opening number sees Drop land in fifth place in the worldwide chart.

Mexico and UK/Ireland are the top international markets so far, respectively with $540,000 and $500,000.

There are still a number of key markets left to open. Australia, Italy and Germany all welcome Drop this Thursday (April 17), with South Korea and France to follow a week later, and Japan in July.

Drop, which premiered at SXSW in March, is directed by Christopher Langdon (Happy Death Day) and stars Meghann Fahy as a widowed mother who receives threatening messages during her first date in years.

In North America, A24’s Warfare beat Drop at the box office – with an estimated $8.3m. But the key international markets are all yet to come for the Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza Iraq War film, which is a forensic depiction of a botched mission that occurred in Ramadi in 2006.

‘Good Bad Ugly’ is latest Tamil-language hit

Just above Drop in the worldwide weekend box office chart is Tamil-language action thriller Good Bad Ugly, the latest star vehicle for Andhra Pradesh-born Ajith Kumar. Adhik Ravichandran’s film stars Kumar as a gang boss seeking to retire and live peacefully with his family – but finds his dark past continues to haunt him.

Comscore reports a $15.7m opening number for Good Bad Ugly in international markets including India, plus $1.1m in North America – including previews. Worldwide total is $16.8m.

Faith-based content scores in run-up to Easter

There are three Christian titles in the weekend worldwide chart, led by Angel Studios’ animation The King Of Kings, which delivered $19.3m at the North American box office, landing in second place. International markets are so far pretty mild on the film, which is loosely inspired by Charles Dickens’ The Life Of Our Lord, which he wrote for his own children.

Propping up the top 10 worldwide chart are two chunks of TV series Chosen: Last Supper, continuing the life story of Jesus of Nazareth. The first portion is now reaching international markets, bringing the worldwide total to a profitable $24.8m.