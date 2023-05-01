Charles Gant

Charles Gant is Awards/Box Office Editor at Screen International, based in London. Charles began writing for Screen in 2015 as a critic, before joining the staff in 2017 initially as Features Editor.

A former Deputy Editor of The Face magazine and former Film Editor of Heat magazine, Charles has been writing about box office for more than a decade, including writing the weekly Indie Box Office report for the BFI-backed Film Audience Network of cinemas.

Charles is a member of Bafta, and has served on Bafta Film Awards juries including for outstanding British debut, rising star and more recently the longlisting jury for performance and director. He speaks about the film business and box office to various groups throughout the year, including at the National Film & Television School, Film Distributors Association and Film Hub London.