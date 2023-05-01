Charles Gant
Charles Gant is Awards/Box Office Editor at Screen International, based in London. Charles began writing for Screen in 2015 as a critic, before joining the staff in 2017 initially as Features Editor.
A former Deputy Editor of The Face magazine and former Film Editor of Heat magazine, Charles has been writing about box office for more than a decade, including writing the weekly Indie Box Office report for the BFI-backed Film Audience Network of cinemas.
Charles is a member of Bafta, and has served on Bafta Film Awards juries including for outstanding British debut, rising star and more recently the longlisting jury for performance and director. He speaks about the film business and box office to various groups throughout the year, including at the National Film & Television School, Film Distributors Association and Film Hub London.
Contact info
- News
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ joins $1bn club; Chinese titles crash global box office top 10
After just 26 days of play, Super Mario Bros. has become the fifth film of the pandemic era to achieve $1bn global box office.
- News
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ races to $875m at worldwide box office; ‘Evil Dead Rise’ scares up $40m debut
The Super Mario Bros. Movie became the seventh-highest grossing US studio title of the pandemic era.
- Features
The tricky path to net zero: how cinemas are getting serious about sustainability
“When we started looking at that net-zero plan, we realised it is extraordinarily complicated.”
- Features
In conversation: leading European cinema operators talk cost-of-living challenges and changing consumer behaviour
Screen spoke jointly to the chief executives at three exhibitors, which operate collectively across France, Spain, Scandinavia, Italy, Austria and southeast Europe.
- News
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ speeds to $693.1m at global box office; ‘Renfield’ bites into thin $10m debut
‘Super Mario’ dropped 41% in North America and just 28% in international territories.
- Features
UK exhibitors remain optimistic for 2023 box office growth despite sluggish first quarter
After two years of strong post-pandemic recovery, UK cinemas saw box-office momentum slow down in Q1 2023.
- News
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ breaks worldwide box office records; ‘Air’ floats to $31m debut
The video game adaptation opened to $377.6m worldwide.
- News
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ magics up $72m global box office debut; ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ hits $245m
’Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ opened with an estimated $38.5m in North America.
- News
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ slays with $141.4m global debut; China launch pushes anime ‘Suzume’ to $182m
The film has already outgrossed the lifetime total of 2014’s ’John Wick’ ($86.1m)
- News
UK cinemas urged to take action on sustainability
Sustainability was the exclusive topic at the ”Greening The Big Screen Experience” conference hosted by the UK Cinema Association (UKCA).
- News
‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ stumbles with $65m global box office debut; ‘Scream VI’, ‘Creed III’ scrap for second place
‘Shazam!’ sequel’s global debut is well down on the original, which opened with $155.5m.
- Features
Five talking points from Oscars 2023
Oscar wins diverge away from Bafta; a good night for A24 and Netflix; and few prizes for box office hits.
- News
‘Scream VI’ scares up $67m global box office debut; ‘Creed III’ punches to $179m on second weekend
Paramount’s ’Scream VI’ posted record debut box office for the franchise.
- News
‘Creed III’ lands $100m punch at global box office; ‘Ant-Man 3’ fading fast
‘Creed’ is proving a rare film franchise that is growing with each instalment, whilst ‘Ant-Man 3’ continues its box office slide.
- News
‘Cocaine Bear’ rampages to $28m global box office debut; ‘Ant-Man 3’ hits $364m in second session
Universal’s comedy thriller ’Cocaine Bear’ landed in North America with an estimated $23m plus $5.3m from first international markets.
- Features
Awards campaigners reflect on surprises from 2023 race, make final Oscar predictions
The climax of this year’s awards season looks a whole lot different to how it began.
- Comment
What do the Bafta Film Awards mean for the Oscars?
Is the momentum now with ’All Quiet On The Western Front ’and Austin Butler?
- News
‘Ant-Man 3’ soars with $225m global box office debut; ‘Avatar 2’ overtakes ‘Titanic’ in all-time ranking
‘Quantumania’ delivered a bigger opening than any of the other ‘Ant-Man’ films with $225m worldwide.
- Features
In profile: the 2023 Bafta casting director contenders
Screen profiles the casting directors for ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’, ‘Elvis’, ‘Aftersun’, ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ and ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’.
- News
James Cameron dominates global box office as ‘Avatar 2’ returns to top spot and ‘Titanic’ reissue beats ‘Magic Mike 3’
The end of the China Lunar New Year holiday cleared a path for ’Avatar’ to return to the global top spot in its ninth week of release.