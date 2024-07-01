Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (June 21-23) Total gross to date Week 1. Inside Out 2 (Disney) £6m £31.9m 3 2. A Quiet Place: Day One (Paramount) £2.5m £2.9m 1 3. Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (Sony) £650,342 £10.2m 4 4. The Bikeriders (Universal) £585,604 £2.3m 2 5. Kalki 2898 AD (Dreamz Entertainment) £504,080 £888,603 1

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.27

Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One made a positive £2.5m start at the UK-Ireland box office; as Indian action-adventure Kalki 2898 AD recorded a strong opening and Inside Out 2 topped the charts for a third consecutive weekend.

Inside Out 2 dropped only 23% on its previous session, adding just shy of £6m. The Disney-Pixar animation is up to £31.9m after 17 days in cinemas – already the second-highest-grossing film of 2024. It is likely to overtake the £39.4m of the top title, Dune: Part Two, within the next fortnight.

The animation sequel should also top the £39.4m of 2015’s Inside Out within that time. Its recent weekend was 204% up on the first film’s third session, which added £2m to hit £22.8m.

Day One made its £2.5m from 660 sites, at a £3,721 average. Its opening figure matches the international performance in marking a record for the Quiet Place franchise, ahead of 2018’s A Quiet Place (£2m) and 2021’s A Quiet Place Part II (£2.3m). Including previews, Day One has £2.9m – a decent start for the film, which stars Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn.

Sony’s Bad Boys: Ride Or Die added £650,342 on its fourth weekend – a 35.6% drop, to cross into eight figures with £10.2m. It will finish as the second-highest-grossing Bad Boys film, behind the £16.2m of 2020’s Bad Boys For Life.

The Bikeriders starring Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy posted a £585,604 second weekend for Universal. This was a 46% drop that brought it to £2.3m – now comfortably director Jeff Nichols’ highest-grossing film in the territory ahead of Midnight Special’s £1.2m.

With figures for Ireland still to come, Indian blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD made £504,080 from the UK alone at the weekend, from 450 sites at a £1,120 average. This is an excellent result for a South Asian film, topping the likes of Laal Singh Chaddha (£325,000 opening) and Oscar-winning RRR (£411,891), with Pathaan (£1.4m) one of few Indian titles to have started with more.

With £384,523 from previews plus its official opening day on Thursday June 26, Kalki 2838 AD is already up to £888,603 from the UK alone, and will cross the £1m mark within its first week.

Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds Of Kindnesss started with £305,501 from 470 sites at a £650 site average, and has £318,667 including previews for Disney with final figures still to come.

This is down on the opening weekends of Lanthimos’ recent films Poor Things (£1.6m) and The Favourite (£2.2m), although up on the starts of The Killing Of A Sacred Deer (£288,105) and The Lobster (£229,946).

The Garfield Movie added £147,970 on its sixth session for Sony, with £8.3m in total.

Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga Chapter One opened with a flat £138,413, and has £149,794 including previews for Warner Bros.

On its seventh weekend in cinemas, Paramount’s IF took £133,000, to hit £11.9m.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes added £91,578 on its eighth session for Disney – a 48% drop – and is up to £15.5m.

More to follow.