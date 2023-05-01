Ben Dalton
Ben is international reporter at Screen International, based in London, UK. He attends and reports from major international festivals and markets, including Cannes, Berlin, Venice and AFM, plus specialised events such as Annecy and CineEurope, and European festivals in Rotterdam, Karlovy Vary, Sarajevo, Tallinn and more.
Ben reports across the film chain, from development, production, sales and distribution, through festivals, markets, awards and exhibition. He regularly writes on key industry topics around diversity and representation, training, production regulations and new forms of exhibition; and hosts panels and discussions for Screen.
Prior to joining Screen in February 2018, Ben was on a four-person team at the British Independent Film Awards, assisting with the marketing and production of the event. He has also worked for the Sundance Institute as an advisor, and as an assistant at festivals including Sundance and London.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +44 (0) 20 8102 0937
- Email:
- ben.dalton@screendaily.com
- News
2023 film festivals and markets calendar: latest dates
Bookmark this page to keep track of all the latest festival dates.
- News
UK-Ireland cinema release dates: latest updates for 2023
Bookmark this page for the latest updates in the territory.
- News
Edward Norton, 19 participants join programme of Croatia’s Ponta Lopud Film Festival
Polish cinematographer Ula Pontikos will mentor the female cinematographers.
- News
101 Films appoints director of acquisitions (exclusive)
Executive will be involved in acquisitions, casting and production.
- News
Karlovy Vary plans Iran retrospective, Daniela Kolarova honorary award for 2023 edition
Festival will also host a retrospective of the work of Japanese filmmaker Yasuzo Masumura.
- News
Cannes adds 14 new titles to 2023 Official Selection
Two further Competition films, three more in Cannes Premiere.
- News
Arnold Schwarzenegger to star in action thriller ‘Breakout’; Anton launches Cannes sales
Filming to commence this year in Eastern Europe.
- News
‘Evil Dead Rise’ bites into second place at UK-Ireland box office as ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ holds lead
‘Evil Dead Rise’ started with £1.5m – a healthy result for an 18-rated title.
- News
LevelK boards surrealistic drama ‘Mr. K’ as production wraps; unveils first look (exclusive)
Crispin Glover, Sunnyi Melles, Fionnula Flanagan star in the film.
- News
UK-Ireland box office preview: can ‘Evil Dead Rise’ scare off its competitors?
Another busy week sees 18 new titles in cinemas.
- News
‘Inland’ starring Mark Rylance scores UK theatrical distribution deal (exclusive)
The film debuted at last year’s BFI London Film Festival.
- News
Quentin Tarantino to be guest of honour at Cannes 2023 Directors’ Fortnight
US director will present a ‘secret screening’.
- News
New Europe acquires ‘Sometimes I Think About Dying’ starring Daisy Ridley, signs first deals (exclusive)
Rachel Lambert’s romantic comedy-drama debuted at Sundance earlier this year.
- News
Realness Institute partners with FAME Week Africa on three industry programmes (exclusive)
The Southern Africa-Locarno Industry Academy will be hosted with FAME Week in September.
- News
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ scores £7.6m second weekend to dominate UK-Ireland box office
Easter holidays boost takings of ’Mummies’, ‘Puss In Boots’; ‘Rye Lane’ tops £1m.
- News
Lava Films, Topkapi Films producers among 12 on ACE Leadership scheme (exclusive)
Second edition of the scheme will take place in Veneto in June and Amsterdam in September.
- News
UK-Ireland box office preview: ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ smashes animation record
Busy week sees 19 releases, including Ben Affleck’s ‘Air’, and ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’.
- News
Emmy-winning Hungarian cinematographer Elemer Ragalyi dies aged 83
Ragalyi worked with filmmakers including Istvan Gaal, Istvan Szabo.
- News
TorinoFilmLab selects three post-production films for €45,000 Audience Design Fund awards (exclusive)
Projects will receive consultation from executives including Sile Culley, Ewa Bojanowska.
- News
‘The Offing’ with Helena Bonham Carter scores joint Curzon, Cineart, Madman deal
Film is lined up for production later this year.