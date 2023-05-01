Ben Dalton

Ben is international reporter at Screen International, based in London, UK. He attends and reports from major international festivals and markets, including Cannes, Berlin, Venice and AFM, plus specialised events such as Annecy and CineEurope, and European festivals in Rotterdam, Karlovy Vary, Sarajevo, Tallinn and more.

Ben reports across the film chain, from development, production, sales and distribution, through festivals, markets, awards and exhibition. He regularly writes on key industry topics around diversity and representation, training, production regulations and new forms of exhibition; and hosts panels and discussions for Screen.

Prior to joining Screen in February 2018, Ben was on a four-person team at the British Independent Film Awards, assisting with the marketing and production of the event. He has also worked for the Sundance Institute as an advisor, and as an assistant at festivals including Sundance and London.