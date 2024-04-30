A24 is reuniting with Talk To Me co-directors Danny and Michael Philippou on the horror title Bring Her Back to star Sally Hawkins.

Plot details remain under wraps on the project, which is being produced by Causeway Films’ Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton.

Production is scheduled to commence this summer and at time of writing it was unclear whether A24 will introduce Bring Her Back to international buyers in Cannes.

Talk to Me opened last summer and went on to become A4’s highest-grossing horror hit in North America on $48.3m. It earned a further $43.9m internationally for a $92.2m global box office.

The brothers are developing the sequel for A24 and working on a documentary project inspired by their journey into the world of international underground deathmatch wrestling.