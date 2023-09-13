A24’s Past Lives has become the latest high profile independent feature to get an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA, which will allow the cast to promote it during awards season.

Celine Song’s romance is one of the most acclaimed films of the year and has been a steady favourite since it premiered at Sundance and went on to play in Competition in Berlin.

Greta Lee and Teo Yoo star as childhood friends who reunite 20 years later over the course of a fateful weekend. The film went on general release in the US on June 2 and has earned more than $10m in North America.

A24 is not a struck company under and under SAG-AFTRA strike rules is eligible to apply for interim agreements.

On Monday action sequel Plane 2: Stowaway starring Mike Colter was given clearance for take-off and can proceed to production with an interim agreement in place.

Colter reprises his role as Louis Gaspare, the fugitive and former French Legionnaire who starred opposite Gerard Butler’s pilot Brodie Torrance in the original, which earned $32m in North American through Lionsgate at the start of the year and $74m worldwide.

Butler does not reprise his role but is among the producers on the title, which The Veterans discussed with international buyers at TIFF last week. The story follows Gaspare as he stows aboard a cargo ship which has fallen into the hands of human traffickers. Jean-Francois Richet (Plane, Mesrine) directs.