In light of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, the Academy has extended the nominations voting window and pushed back the announcement by two days to give members in the region more time.

Nominations voting for the 97th Oscars opened on Wednesday morning and will now close two days later than initially scheduled on January 14 at 5pm Pacific Time. The nominations announcement originally scheduled for January 17 will now take place on January 19, with further details to follow.

The International Feature Film shortlist screening scheduled for Wednesday evening in Los Angeles will be rescheduled to later this week. Shortlist screenings will continue as scheduled in New York and London. All 15 shortlisted films in the category are available on the Academy Screening Room (ASR).

In other changes, the in-person Los Angeles Sound Branch Bake-Off on January 11 has been cancelled. The Bay Area, London and New York Sound Bake-Off schedules remain unchanged.

The in-person Los Angeles and New York Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch Bake-Offs scheduled for January 11 have been cancelled. Members of the branch are instead invited to participate in a virtual discussion with the designated nominees that day and details will follow.

The in-person Los Angeles and Bay Area Visual Effects Branch Bake-Offs scheduled for January 11 have also been cancelled. Members of the branch can participate in a virtual discussion with designated nominees that day and details will follow.

Clips of shortlisted films from all three bake-offs will be available on the ASR.

The Academy Museum closed on Wednesday and all screenings will be rescheduled.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer told members on Wednesday, “We want to offer our deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across Southern California. So many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you.”

The 97th Oscars will take place on March 2.