The Worst Person In The World producer Andrea Berentsen Ottmar and Carla Fotea of Romania’s microFILM are among 18 independent producers selected for the 34th edition of ACE Producers’ annual workshop programme.

The producers will attend three workshops throughout 2024 and 2025, developing the projects with which they applied. At the conclusion of the programme they will join the ACE Network.

Ottmar, producer at Norway’s Eye Eye Pictures, is participating with Stefan Faldbakken’s Slave. Ottmar is currently in production on Worst Person director Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value, and produced Cannes 2024 title Armand.

Fotea participates with The Price Of Gold, a coming-of-age autobiographical drama from Eugen Jebeleanu about a competitive dancer in post-Communist Romania coming to terms with his queerness. Fotea was executive producer on Radu Jude’s Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn and production manager on Jude’s I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians.

French producer Julie Billy of June Films is participating with Expectation, the feature directorial debut of actress Clemence Poesy. The English-language drama is adapted from Anna Hope’s 2019 novel about the dreams and disappointments of a group of East London women, and is co-written by Blue Jean director Georgia Oakley.

The first ACE workshop is dedicated to content development, and takes place in Leiden in the Netherlands in early October, supported by the Netherlands Film Fund. It is followed by workshops on financing strategies in Warsaw in November, supported by the Polish Film Institute; and on business strategies, in Sud-Tirol in Italy in 2025, followed by the ACE Annual Reunion in Zagreb, Croatia.

“With each of these experienced independent producers and their individual expertise and know-how, the ACE Network will grow stronger, providing a solid basis for successful European co-productions,” said Jacobine van de Vloed, director and head of studies at ACE.

ACE 34 producers

Nicolas Alavanos – Filmiki Productions (Gr) with Yuri, dir. John Gripeos

Anna Maria Aslanoglu – istos film (Tur) with 100 Thousand Turkish Lira, dir. Nazli Elif Durlu

Andrea Berentsen Ottmar – Eye Eye Pictures (Nor) with Slave, dir. Stefan Faldbakken

Julie Billy – June Films (Fr) with Expectation, dir. Clemence Poesy

Miljenka Cogelja – Pipser (Cro) with Suspicious Area, dir. Filip Peruzovic

Tania El Khoury – Les films de l’Altai (Fr) with Tide, dir. Hussen Ibraheem

Carla Fotea – microFILM (Rom) with The Price of Gold, dir. Eugen Jebeleanu

Verena Grafe-Hoft – Junafilm (Ger) with The Uninvited Guest (working title), dir. Julia Drache

Olivier Guerpillon – Fox in the Snow Films (Swe) with CAR:Y, dir. tbc

Janne Hjeltnes – The Global Ensemble Drama (Nor) with First Aid for Killers (working title), dir. Bobbie Peers

Kamilla Hodol – Elation Pictures (UK) with Weightlessness, dir. Simon Cartwright

Fanny-Laure Malo – La Boite a Fanny (Can) with Suzanne Falling, dir. Philippe Grenier

Layla Meijman – Studio Ruba (Neth) with What’s Wrong With Sylvester, dir. Zara Dwinger

Heather Millard – Compass Films (Ice) with Shitballs, dir. Alfrun Ornolfsdottir

Marek Novak – Xova Film (Cze) with Dead Mountain, dir. Cristina Grosan

Jani Poso – It’s Alive Films (Fin) with Memory Lane, dir. Teemu Nikki

Vanya Rainova – Portokal (Bul) with MXIV, dir. Yordan Petkov

Alba Sotorra – AlbaSotorra SL (Sp) with To Live in a Shout, dir. Diana Toucedo