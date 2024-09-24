South Korea’s Acemaker movieworks is set to launch international sales on horror thriller Gory: A Horror Tale and romantic comedy Dreams Of You at the upcoming Asian Contents & Film Market in Busan.

Gory: A Horror Tale is directed by Hong Won-ki, whose credits include 2020 series Goedam and its spin-off feature Urban Myths, horror anthologies based on popular Korean urban legends that feature K-pop idols.

The feature stars Yoo Jae-Myung of period action film Harbin, which premiered earlier this month at Toronto, and Moon Chae-Won of TV series Payback: Money And Power and features Fengshui and Mood Of The Day.

The story follows several characters whose seemingly unrelated experiences are eerily similar within their intertwined relationships. They include an old man’s attempt to harm a village’s mystical guardian tree; an office worker obsessed with beauty who tampers with her neighbour’s packages; a mother who strikes deals with ghosts to get her daughter into medical school; a senior police officer insisting on handling a case alone despite his junior’s objections; and a college student seeking social media fame through horror exploration content.

The film is produced by Jerrygood Company and Zanybros, Hong’s company with videographer Kim Jun-hong that is the leading music video production company in South Korea and has shot more than 1,500 videos, helping popularise K-pop around the world.

Co-producer is CCM Factory and is presented by Michigan Venture Capital Co., Central Investment Partners Co and Korea Credit Guarantee Fund. The feature is in post-production ahead of a planned release in 2025.

Dreams Of You is directed by Kim Sung-hoon of hit 2017 thriller Confidential Assignment and recent TV series Chief Detective 1958.

The story centres on a top Korean star named Kang Jun-woo who knows nothing of an ordinary life and is completely lacking in manners. During a visit to Vietnam for a commercial shoot, an unexpected turn leaves him stranded and penniless. By chance, he meets Tao, a Vietnamese woman who dreams of becoming a barista, and through her, experiences a world entirely different from the one he’s known.

The cast is led by Lee Kwang-soo, known for Disney+ series No Way Out: The Roulette and feature Sinkhole, and Vietnam’s Hoang Ha.

Now in post-production with a release planned for the first half of 2025, the film is presented by KC Ventures, Central Investment Partners, Union Investment Partners and Acemaker movieworks. It is produced by Jerrygood Company and Rear Window Company and co-produced by CCM Factory and Westworld.

The Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) is set to run from October 5-8, alongside the Busan International Film Festival.