Signature Entertainment has taken UK and Ireland rights to Sam Raimi produced Boy Kills World, starring Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård.

The action thriller is the debut feature from German filmmaker Moritz Mohr, from a screenplay by Arend Remmers and Tyler Burton Smith. The Toronto premiere was acquired from Capstone Global.

Signature will release Boy Kills World in cinemas theatrically on April 26. Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions have picked up US rights and will release theatrically on the same day.

Raimi produces alongside Zainab Azizi, Roy Lee, Wayne Fitzjohn, Simon Swart, Alex Lebovici, Stuart Manashil and Dan Kagan for US outfits Nthibah Pictures, Raimi Productions, Vertigo Entertainment and Hammerstone Studios Production.

It star Skarsgård leads the cast, which includes Jessica Rothe, Michelle Dockery, Brett Gelman, Isaiah Mustafa, Yayan Ruhian, Nicholas and Cameron Crovetti, Quinn Copeland, Andrew Koji, Sharlto Copley and Famke Janssen.

H. Jon Benjamin is the voice of Boy – a deaf-mute with a vivid imagination, who vows revenge after his family is murdered by a deranged matriarch of a corrupt post-apocalyptic dynasty.

Signature’s chief commercial officer Elizabeth Williams said: “We cannot wait to unleash Boy and his blistering action skills on UK and Irish audiences this spring.”

Executive producers include Sipho Nkosi, Mxolisi Mgojo, Humphrey Mathe, Bill Skarsgård, Reza Brojerdi, Christian Mercuri, Moritz Mohr and Andrew Childs.