Mona Tabbara

- News
UK-Ireland box office preview: ‘Harold Fry’, ‘Polite Society’ vie for bank holiday audiences
Further new releases include ’Big George Foreman’ and ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’.
- News
Mubi acquires Cannes Un Certain Regard title ‘How To Have Sex’
Film is the debut from Screen Star of Tomorrow Molly Manning Walker, sold by mk2 Films.
- News
Netflix reveals £4.8bn investment in UK economy, teases upcoming slate
New projects include UK series ‘Black Doves’, ‘Department Q’ and ‘Bank Of Dave: The Sequel’
- News
Anthony Bregman, UK execs, producers to take part in Sundance Film Festival: London industry programme (exclusive)
Speakers include BFI London Film Festival director Kristy Matheson, Film4’s Farhana Bhula and The British Blacklist’s Akua Gyamfi.
- News
UK’s Windrush Caribbean Film Festival unveils line-up, launches Menelik Shabazz award
The festival will run across the UK from June 6-21.
- News
UK’s Independent Entertainment and Lowkey Films team for three-feature deal (exclusive)
Slate includes horror ‘Tender Omens’ and sci-fi thriller ‘Beyond The Deep’.
- News
Curzon Mayfair landlord lays out plans for future of the London cinema
The landlord wants to keep the 38 Curzon Street building as a cinema, but operated independently.
- News
Tilda Swinton, Steven Spielberg back growing campaign to save London cinema Curzon Mayfair
The future of the Curzon Mayfair looks uncertain with the landlord refusing to renew the Curzon’s lease, which ends in 2024.
- News
Mister Smith Entertainment boards Weston Razooli’s Cannes Directors’ Fortnight title ‘Riddle Of Fire’ (exclusive)
The action comedy is the debut feature of US filmmaker Razooli.
- News
Edinburgh Filmhouse building sold for £2.65m to commercial bidder
The identity of the buyer has not been confirmed, but the 88 Lothian Road building has not been sold to a “culturally motivated” bidder.
- News
BFI names Skills Clusters partners, reveals head of National Lottery Skills programmes
Screen Yorkshire, Film London, Screen Scotland and Northern Ireland Screen are among the six partner organisations to receive National Lottery funding.
- News
Writers’ Guild of Great Britain “ready to stand shoulder to shoulder” with US writers’ guild as strike looms
“Many of their issues are our issues. Their fight is our fight,” said WGGB chair Lisa Holdsworth.
- News
Film and TV Production Restart scheme boosted UK economy by £2.3bn
More than 100,000 jobs for cast and crew were supported and 48,500 full-time jobs were created by the scheme.
- News
Amazon’s Martin Backlund takes up role of managing director for Prime Video Nordics
Backlund previously held the post of head of content for Prime Video UK and Nordics.
- News
UK-Ireland box office preview: can Universal’s Dracula comedy ‘Renfield’ bite into the top five?
Also out this weekend: Sony has anime fantasy ’Suzume’ and Paramount action thriller ‘Assassin Club’.
- News
Iranian authorities officially close cases of arrested filmmakers Mina Keshavarz, Firouzeh Khosrovani
Mina Keshavarz and Firouzeh Khosrovani were arrested in May last year.
- News
UK films and filmmakers enjoy robust presence in 2023 Cannes Official Selection
Titles include Ken Loach’s ‘The Old Oak’ and Molly Manning Walker’s ‘How To Have Sex’.
- News
Reclaim The Frame, Home, Watershed among recipients of BFI National Lottery Audience Projects Fund
Seventeen projects are to receive awards, totalling £6.5m.
- News
Writers’ Guild of Great Britain backs US writers’ guild strike and urges solidarity
The WGGB is advising its membership not to work on projects within the jurisdiction of the WGA during the strike.
- News
UK’s Everyman sees admissions rise 70% in 2022, well ahead of national average
Admissions totalled 3.4m, compared to 2m in 2021.