MetFilm Distribution has acquired UK-Ireland distribution rights to Silvio Soldini’s Second World War drama The Tasters from Italy’s Vision Distribution.



MetFilm will release the film in cinemas later this year.

Based on Rosella Postorino’s 2018 novel At The Wolf’s Table, The Tasters reconstructs the true story of the women coerced into being food tasters for Adolf Hitler towards the end of the Second World War.

Soldini wrote the screenplay with Doriana Leondeff, Cristina Comencini, Giulia Calenda, Ilaria Macchia and Lucio Ricca.

The film is produced by Lionello Cerri, Stefan Jager, Cristiana Mainardi, Katrin Renz and Joseph Rouschop for Italy’s Vision Distribution and Lumiere & Co., with Anteo, Tarantula and Tellfilm. Vision Distribution handles international sales, and will release the film in cinemas in Italy on March 27.

Italian filmmaker Soldini has previously made films including 2000 romantic comedy Bread and Tulips, which won nine of Italy’s David di Donatello awards including best film.

MetFilm Distribution’s upcoming UK-Ireland releases include Silje Evensmo Jacobsen’s A New Kind Of Wilderness on May 16; and Jasmine Gordon’s The Courageous on September 5.