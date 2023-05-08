American Film Institute (AFI) has postponed its tribute to Nicole Kidman on June 10 due to the ongoing writers strike.

In a statement the body said, “For nearly half a century, the AFI Life Achievement Award has convened artists and audiences in celebration of excellence in the art form.

“Due to the division in our community at this time, AFI has decided to postpone this year’s event with the goal to offer a celebratory environment worthy of our recipient.”

The Writers Guild Of America (WGA) went on strike at midnight on May 2 PT and members began picketing studios, streamers and TV networks later that day.

The Guild is pushing for more compensation and claims its members are being left behind in the streaming age. It wants to address minimum payments, length of employment on writing jobs, staffing levels on “mini rooms” which are used by showrunners to hire a handful of writers to work on scripts after a pilot, and regulate the use of artificial intelligence (A.I.)

Kidman most recently appeared in Focus Features’ The Northman and has Warner Bros/DC’s Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom and Netflix’s A Family Affair scheduled for this year.

She won the lead actress Oscar for The Hours in 2003 and her credits include Bombshell, Lion, Moulin Rouge!, Destroyer, To Die For, Cold Mountain, The Beguiled, and Dogville.