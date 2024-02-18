Independent Film & Television Alliance (IFTA) is understood to be considering a move from Santa Monica to Las Vegas for its signature American Film Market (AFM) event.

Screen understands an IFTA delegation has visited the Nevada desert city to scout potential venues for this year’s upcoming event, which will run November 5-10.

It is also believed that while a stay in Santa Monica is not out of the question, a previously rumoured move to Miami is off the table.

There has been plenty of chatter among EFM attendees in Berlin about the possible move, which has become a hot topic in recent years in light of the high costs of Santa Monica and the fact that hotel venues are spread across town.

The speculation intensified during last year’s AFM when the market relocated to Le Meridien Delfina in Santa Monica after longtime market venue in nearby The Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel sold and closed for renovations.

Attendees were split on the move. While some liked the venue, many AFM participants bemoaned the fact they had to trek across town to take meetings at four or five key hotels including the Viceroy, Casa del Mar and Fairmont Miramar, as well as the beachfront suites favoured for the past decade or so by a number of blue-chip US sellers.

Poorly functioning elevators at the Le Meridien Delfina did not help the cause, nor did the fact that attendees had to navigate the impact of striking hotel workers who gathered outside the front of the venue each day.

The AFM website includes the dates but does not list a venue. IFTA had not returned calls at time of writing.