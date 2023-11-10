Taiwan-Japan documentary After The Snowmelt won the grand awards at the TCCF pitching session, along with Filipino fantasy film Mother Maybe and Taiwanese revenge thriller series Maid Of Vengeance.

The pitching session ended on a happy note on November 10, the fourth day of TCCF, when a total of 30 awards were handed out, worth almost $200,000. One of the grand awards was a last-minute addition. The original plan was to give out only one TAICCA X CNC grand prize with a cash of $30,000, but a second award of the same name was added. Both After The Snowmelt and Mother Maybe ended up with $30,000 cash prize each.

The third grand award - the Chunghwa Telecom Award (NT$600,000) - went to Taiwanese series Maid Of Vengeance developed by producers Michelle Yeh and Lyn Fang, which also picked up the Series Mania Award.

The French delegation has made its strong presence felt at TCCF, with the attendance of France’s Centre National du cinéma et de l’image animée CNC president Dominique Boutonnat who signed a MOU with Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) onsite to develop long-term cooperation in cultural content industries.

Another French team was led by Series Mania’s managing director Laurence Herszberg who announced a Serial Bridges workshop that aims at developing international serial co-productions between Europe and Taiwan.

Taiwan-Hong Kong supernatural film Appetite For Desire was also a multiple winner, having received the MIFFEST Award, the Choice of Deep Waters Award and Taipei International Film Award.