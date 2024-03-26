New projects from directors including Agnieszka Holland, Carla Simon, Joachim Trier, Amanda Kernell and Tarik Saleh are among 26 features to receive backing from Eurimages’ in its latest round of co-production funding.

The 26 features – including five documentaries and one animation – have shared a total of €7m funding. Fourteen are to be directed by women.

Polish director Agnieszka Holland’s Franz Kafka biopic Franz received €500,000 ahead of an expected shoot in Czech Republic and Germany next month with newcomer Idan Weiss to play Kafka. Holland’s most recent film Green Border won the special jury prize in competition at Venice in 2023.

Spain’s Carla Simon, who won the 2022 Berlinale Golden Bear for Alcarras, was also awarded €500,000 for Romaria which follows a young teen who sets out on a journey to meet her biological father’s family.

Swedish director Amanda Kernell received €500,000 for her third feature The Curse, A Love Story. The film centres on Maidi, a reindeer herder who relies on her local leader, Heikka, who has a crush on her. When Maidi falls in love with Heikka’s cousin, Heikka gives Maidi a curse that makes it impossible for her to work. The Curse will follow Kernell’s Venice 2016 premiere Sami Blood and Sundance 2020 selection Charter.

Norway’s Joachim Trier was awarded €499,000 for his father-daughter drama Sentimental Value. The film will reunite Trier with Renate Reinsve, the star of his Oscar-nominated The Worst Person In The World, and that film’s writer Eskil Vogt. The family drama is about two sisters forced to deal with their estranged father following the death of their mother.

Swedish-Egyptian filmmaker Tarik Saleh, behind The Nile Hilton Incident and spy thriller Cairo Conspiracy, received €500,000 for Swedish-French-Danish co-production Eagles Of The Republic which reportedly stars Fares Fares and Lyna Khoudri. It is about a star actor who is forced to accept the role of Egyptian President Al-Sissi in an overly flattering biographical film.

Full list of recipients

9-Month Contract (Geo-Bul), dir. Ketevan Vashagashvili - €80,000

Brave (Switz-Belg), dir. Marie-Elsa Sgualdo - €300,000

Desire Lines (Ser-Neth-Cro-Ger), dir. Dane Komljen - €120,000

Don’t Let Me Die (Rom-Bul), dir. Andrei Epure - €150,000

Eagles Of The Republic (Swe-Fr-Den), dir. Tarik Saleh - €500,000

Fantastique (Belg-Fr-Neth), dir. Marjolijn Prins - €89,000

Fed Up (Sp-Belg), dir. Júlia De Paz Solvas - €250,000

Finale Allegro (It-Fr), dir. Emanuela Piovano - €150,000

Franz (Cze-Ger-Pol), dir. Agnieszka Holland - €500,000

God Will Not Help (Cro-Rom-Fr-Slovenia), dir. Hana Jušić - €390,000

Haven Of Hope (Fr-Ger-Neth), dir. Seemab Gul - €150,000

If Pigeons Turned To Gold (Cze-Slovakia), dir. Josefina Lubojacki - €36,000

No Rest For The Wicked (Den-Ice), dir. Kasper Kalle Skovsbøl - €480,000

Nostalgia For The Future (Belg-Neth-It), dir. Brecht Debackere - €95,000

Pastoral Pathways (Fr-Ger-Turkey), dir. Ahmet Necdet Çupur - €82,000

Romería (Sp-Fr), dir. Carla Simon - €500,000

Sentimental Value (Nor-Fr-Ger-Den), dir. Joachim Trier - €499,000

Seraphine (Fr-Lux), dir. Sarah Van Den Boom - €500,000

Sleepless City (Sp-Fr), dir. Guillermo García López - €340,000

Strange River (Sp-Ger), dir. Jaume Claret Muxart - €200,000

Supernatural (Sp-Belg-Fr), dir. Ventura Durall - €72,000

Supporting Role (Geo-Est-Turkey), dir. Ana Urushadze - €160,000

The Curse, A Love Story (Swe-Den-Nor), dir. Amanda Kernell - €500,000

The Last One (Fr-Ger), dir. Hafsia Herzi - €350,000

The Portuguese House (Sp-Port), dir. Avelina Prat - €350,000

Whites Wash At Ninety (Slovenia-It-Ser-N Mac-Mont), dir. Marko Naberšnik - €149,000