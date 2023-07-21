Screen and its sister brands are launching the AI Creative Summit in November, a one-day conference exploring the acceleration of artificial intelligence across the media industry.

The summit, created by the teams behind Screen International, Broadcast, Broadcast Tech and the Media Production & Technology Show, will explore how AI is challenging the industry today and how it can be embraced and incorporated to enhance creativity and solve problems at scale.

It will address the use of AI-trained capabilities (machine learning) in assisting workflows, and the use of Generative AI creative tools.

The event, which takes place on November 16 at BFI Southbank, will be full of insight and opinions, covering pre-production, production, post and distribution, from industry leaders and technology experts.

It will examine practical applications already being deployed by businesses and will host the ultimate ‘Question Time’ AI debate.

The first tranche of speakers include: Connagh Flynn, senior insights manager, Formula E; Cyrus Mewawalla, head of thematic intelligence, GlobalData; Fiona Burton, head of technical operations, Evolutions; and Guy Gadney, co-founder of The Collaborative AI Consortium.

For more information visit aicreativesummit.co.uk