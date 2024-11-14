New Wave Films has acquired UK-Ireland distribution rights to Alain Guiraudie’s Misericordia.

New Wave will release the film theatrically in the territory in spring 2025, having acquired it from Les Films du Losange.

The ninth feature from French filmmaker Guiraudie, Misericordia mixes melodrama, crime and dark comedy, in the story of a man who returns to his native town for a funeral where a mysterious disappearance, a threatening neighbour, long-simmering desires and a strange priest all take prominence.

Felix Kysyl, Catherine Frot and Jean-Baptiste Duran all star. The film debuted in Cannes Premiere at Cannes Film Festival in May, going on to Telluride, Toronto, New York and BFI London Film Festival, before winning best film at Valladolid Film Week.

Charles Gillibert produced the film for his CG Cinema.