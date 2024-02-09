UK director Lucy Cohen’s narrative feature debut Edge Of Summer has been picked up for world sales by boutique UK-France sales outfit Alief, ahead of its world premiere at next month’s Glasgow Film Festival.

The film is about an 11 year-old girl who befriends a mysterious local boy while on holiday with her mother in Cornwall.

Flora Hylton and Joel Sefton-Iongi make their acting debuts alongside Josie Walker, Steffan Rhodri, Nichola Burley and Edward Rowe.

The drama was developed and produced by Julia Nottingham and Ariadne Kotsaki of UK outfit Dorothy St Pictures, and marks the company’s first foray into scripted content. It was made with the support of the BFI and BBC Film, executive produced by Eva Yates, Kristin Irving and Fergus Haycock.

Cohen’s narrative feature debut follows her Bafta-nominated documentary Kingdom Of Us for Netflix.

Brett Walker, president of Alief, said he was drawn to the film as it “evoked my own childhood memories of summer holidays when you were finally allowed to set your imagination free, create worlds of your own making; believing anything is possible, even the noises you may hear late at night in the dark”.