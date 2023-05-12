UK-France sales outfit Alief has acquired international sales for Haitian-American filmmaker Monica Sorelle’s debut feature Mountains, ahead of its world premiere at Tribeca next month.

The drama, which will play in the US narrative competition, follows a family of Haitian migrants living in Miami, grappling with ambitions for a better life and a college dropout son, who is secretly harbouring a dream to be a stand-up comedian.

It is produced by Cuban-American Robert Colom and stars Atibon Nazaire, Sheila Anozier and Chris Renois, with a script from Sorelle and Colom.

Sorelle’s previous credits include producing shorts, You Can Always Come Home and T.

“Mountains at its core is a multigenerational drama that explores the relationships between immigrants and their kids, Miami’s own stratification of race and nationality, the looming threat of climate gentrification, and our collective relationship to the American dream,” said Colom.

Miguel Angel Govea, partner at Alief, added: “Audiences will be moved by this visually arresting family drama that shows a little seen side of the ‘American dream’.”

Alief’s Cannes line-up includes Icelandic Tallinn Grand Prix winner Driving Mum, Nigerian Sundance special jury prize-winner Mami Wata and Swiss title Retreat.