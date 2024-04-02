Amazon and Lionsgate have struck a UK content deal that will see premium Starz originals such as Outlander head to streamer MGM+.

The deal will see MGM+ become the exclusive, first-run UK home to leading series franchises including fantasy smash Outlander, Power Book I-IV, BMF (Black Mafia Family), The Serpent Queen, P-Valley, and Hightown.

The arrangement comes following the exit of Lionsgate+ as a standalone proposition in the UK in February.

Lionsgate+ subscribers who joined via Prime Video Channels in the UK will now get access to the MGM service, which is set to be rebranded to MGM+ in the UK in line with rebrands in other territories.

Additionally, MGM+ will become the home to Lionsgate high-profile library titles including The Great, Mad Men, Nashville, Weeds, and feature film franchises including Rocky, Creed, Child’s Play, Pink Panther, and Legally Blonde.

The agreement is the third in a series of content deals MGM+ has previously closed with Lionsgate for Europe and Latin America.

“The expansion of MGM+ in the United Kingdom further cements Amazon’s commitment to invest in and grow the MGM+ channel internationally, while enhancing the content offering available to subscribers,” said Josh McIvor, global general manager, MGM+.

Agapy Kapouranis, Lionsgate president of international television and digital distribution, added: “We are pleased to extend our partnership with MGM+ to bring beloved films and television series to the service in the United Kingdom.

“With the addition of the United Kingdom, Lionsgate and Starz content will now be available to MGM+ viewers in more than 20 countries around the world.”

Chase Brisbin and Kathryn Ikenberry Jones negotiated the deal on behalf of Lionsgate.

This story first appeared on Screen’s sister site Broadcast