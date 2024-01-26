Amazon MGM Studios is in final negotiations for Sundance comedy hit My Old Ass starring Maddie Ziegler and Aubrey Plaza for a reported $15m.

The studio is targeting a wide North American theatrical release, with international territories to be determined. The film will end up on Prime Video.

My Old Ass marks the latest deal to trickle out of Sundance, where Netflix paid $17m for It’s What’s Inside, Neon acquired Steven Soderbergh’s Presence, and Searchlight Pictures paid $10m for Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain.

Documentaries Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story and Skywalkers: A Love Story, as well as action comedy Thelma, among others, remain in advanced discussions with buyers.

Megan Park directed Premieres selection My Old Ass, in which a young woman high on mushrooms is visited by an older version of herself with wise words to share.

The comedy premiered on January 20 and screens again on Sunday.

Margot Robbie produced via her Lucky Chap Entertainment, following her collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios on Saltburn.

The Fallout, Park’s debut and 2021 SXSW selection which won the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award for Narrative Feature, stars Jenna Ortega, Ziegler and Julie Bowen and debuted on HBO Max in January 2022.