Saltburn, Emerald Fennell’s follow-up to Promising Young Woman, will open via MGM in limited release on November 24 followed by a December 1 expansion.

The film stars Barry Keoghan as newly arrived Oxford University student struggling to fit in who gets drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.

The cast on the comedy drama includes Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Archie Madekwe, and Alison Oliver.

Fennell also wrote Saltburn, and produced for Amazon Studios/MGM, MRC Film and LuckyChap Entertainment alongside Josey McNamara, Tom Ackerley, and Margot Robbie.

Industry sources have said the film will premiere at Telluride Film Festival.